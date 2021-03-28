Sun, 28 Mar, 2021 - 08:00

Funny business for Bernard at Fota

Comedian Bernard O'Shea tries to turn Cork wildlife park staff into stand-ups in his TV show
Funny business for Bernard at Fota

LAUGHS: Bernard O’Shea at Fota Wildlife Park for Bernard’s Working Comics

John Dolan

HE admits the closest he usually gets to animals is feeding ducks in the local park, so it’s fair to say comedian Bernard O’Shea wouldn’t make a great zookeeper at Fota Wildlife Park.

But the question in the next episode of Bernard’s Working Comics on RTÉ2 on Monday at 9.30pm, is can the Cork park’s zookeepers do his job — and perform a successful stand-up act?

We’re about to find out, as he heads to the East Cork attraction

“My experience to date of working with animals is feeding ducks in the park,” he admits, “I just hope I don’t get eaten by a lion — although, there are a few people who might think that hilarious”.

Bernard may well be scared of the lions, but the zookeepers at Fota are just as afraid of dying on stage when they attempt stand up comedy. Fiona Walsh, 30, of Cork, works with the primates team and is one of Fota’s newest members of staff.

“When you’re working with monkeys, gibbons and lemurs, there’s never a dull moment,” she says. “I’m sure that with Bernard’s help, I can turn that into a stand- up material. I really hope I don’t bomb.”

Bernard is encouraged by the banter among the staff, so he invites a few of the zookeepers to take part in a comedy workshop.

Liam McConville, 32, of Dublin looks after rhinos and giraffes at the park. He says: “I’ve always wanted to do stand up comedy so I’ll be picking Bernard’s brain for his top tips, then I’ll hand over the shovel to see how good he is at picking up rhino poo.“

He is keen to get across his personal view as a carer of precious animals that are endangered. However, Bernard encourages Liam to let his hair down and be more irreverent about the work he takes so seriously. “I just hope I get laughs, rather than get laughed off,” admits Liam.

Read More

Meet Cork's fabulous baker boy

More in this section

Young suffering Caucasian woman having migraine and headache because of sleeping problems or insomnia. 7 symptoms of a brain tumour
Wedding of the Week: Former Echo boy marries his sweetheart on 'magical day' Wedding of the Week: Former Echo boy marries his sweetheart on 'magical day'
Spring into life in garden, sunny days are here Spring into life in garden, sunny days are here
The pandemic forced me home... it's been so brilliant being back

The pandemic forced me home... it's been so brilliant being back

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget Affordable architecture: Expand your home without expanding your budget
Now that's something we can relate to Flick through our Let's Talk Healthy Ageing booklet
Pet Care: Look after your best friend Pet Care: Look after your best friend

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY