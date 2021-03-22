There's lots of ways you can celebrate National Tree Week

We’re rooting for trees, so get planting!
Check out the National Tree Week Events Programme on our website and take part in an event near you.
Celebrate National Tree Week in your school by planting a tree in your school grounds.
Draw pictures, make leaf prints or take bark rubbings.
Learn how to measure the height and spread of a tree.
Read, write poems or create and tell stories about trees.
Produce a class drama.
Encourage your local residents association, tidy towns group, youth club, sports club or other local organisation to get their members involved in a tree planting or a tree maintenance project. (Foir example, clean up a local woodland in your area.
Volunteer in a local community tree-planting event. You’ll meet new people and make a difference in your community.
Organise a walk or trail to showcase and tell the stories of any large, unusual or historic trees in your community.
Commemorate an event of significance in your community by planting a tree, and organise a community celebration or get together to mark the occasion.
Celebrate the week in a personal way by planting a tree yourself in your own garden.
Take some time to read a book about trees or find our more about their characteristics, their uses, folklore, etc.
Learn to identify trees in your neighbourhood.
Enjoy the outdoors. Visit a local forest or park, or take a nature walk and enjoy observing and being in the company of trees.
Learn about Shrinrin-Yoku Forest Therapy, the medicine of simply being in the forest.
Those in the business community could sponsor a community tree project. See Treecouncil.ie.