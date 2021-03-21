TV series reveals how Cork's Sir Henrys became a dance Mecca

FOR a generation of Cork people, the opening of celebrated nightclub ‘Sweat’ at Sir Henrys marked a turning point in their cultural journey.

It was in this city venue that like-minded people found lasting friendships on the dance floor, all sound-tracked at 120bpm.

In the next episode of Mo Threibh (My Tribe) on RTÉ1 on Monday at 7.30pm, which examines the dance genre in Ireland, Michelle Ring reveals how ‘Sweat’ was one of the defining factors in her return from London.

As with many new trends, dance music was introduced to Ireland via the gay club scene. It then spread to dance floors and illicit raves up and the down the country in the 1990s.

In Mo Threibh, legendary DJ and Promoter Tonie Walsh explains how “Mammy Éire” didn’t understand the attraction of dancing to repetitive beats all night long.

Best friends Aoife Nic Canna and Ailbhe Ní Mhaolearcha discuss the influence emigrants returning home from the UK had on the early dance scene in Ireland, bringing with them new ideas on how to party and how to dress.

DJ Francois Pittion talks about the heady days of 1990s raves and the scene’s association with drugs, while in Galway DJ Lolz talks about the difficulty some people have in gaining access to the decks, leading her to set up GASH Collective to assist female and LGBTQI+ DJs.

Meanwhile, DJ Cáit Fahey describes the immense feeling she gets from seeing people on the dance floor react to the music she plays.

The series, narrated by Peter Coonan, takes the viewer behind the sensationalist newspaper headlines to discover the passion, dedication and sense of belonging that people in each musical tribe shared.