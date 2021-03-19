Recipe: Strawberry, Rhubarb, Almond Shortcake

This is a really lovely shortcake delight that will make a delightful dessert with whipped cream or as easily be eaten simply with a cup of tea. Frozen fruits are perfect for the puree so you can add a little summer feel even now. I absolutely love rhubarb with strawberries, it enhances the flavour of the strawberries in baked goods but also gives a great colour.

Strawberry & rhubarb puree

Fruit Preparation

130gr rhubarb

150gr strawberries

1 tbsp sugar to taste ( keep it quiet tart as the pastry is sweet enough)

1 tsp vanilla essence

Method:

In a medium pot cook the rhubarb and strawberries together over medium heat. Keep stirring as you want to evaporate off the juices so the mix is quiet dry but you don’t want it to catch and burn.

Be careful as the fruit may splutter a bit.

Add the vanilla and sugar when its just about ready and scrape into a dish to cool.





Shortcake Pastry

125gr unsalted butter

125gr caster sugar

1 free-range egg, lightly beaten

175gr plain flour

50g ground almond

1 tsp. baking powder

To Finish

30 gr whole blanched almonds roughly chopped

100 to 150gr fresh strawberries cut into chunky dice.

Roughly 200gr

Prepared strawberry & rhubarb puree.

Method:

For the shortcake, in the bowl of an electric mixer beat the butter and caster sugar until soft.

Add the egg and beat again until well mixed, be sure to scrape the bottom of the bowl.

Sift together the flour, almond meal and baking powder, and then add to the mix, then mix until combined.

Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead briefly to bring the mixture together.

Divide the dough in half, then take a little extra off one for the other (for the base and sides) pat into discs, then wrap each one in cling film and chill for an hour.

Preheat the oven to 180˚C. Grease and line a 20cm spring form cake pan.

On a lightly floured surface, roll the larger dough portion and line the base and sides of the tin. Trim with a scissors in excess of the tin, and fold the excess back in on the sidepieces.

Bake in the centre of the oven for 10 to 12 minutes until it is barely turning golden, don’t worry if the sides fall down, they don’t really have to hold anything in.

Allow to cool fully then spoon on the cooled prepared puree, spreading evenly but keeping about 1 ½ cm away from the edges.

Take the second half of shortcake from the fridge and crumble in your hands or break up with a fork and sprinkle the pieces randomly over the fruit mix, just use what you need of the pastry.

Next scatter with the chopped almonds and finally scatter with the pieces of fresh strawberry.

Return to the oven and cook for 35 to 40 minutes until it is golden all over and cooked through.

Allow to cool fully before serving with whipped cream and a dusting of icing sugar.