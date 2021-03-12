Recipe: Cardamom and Yogurt Cake with Burnt Orange Caramel

This is a lovely cake on its own, but covering it with the burnt orange syrup increases the depth of flavour and adds sticky deliciousness. I used a 1ltr Bundt tin for this, as it’s a nice manageable size for a small household. Just increase the recipe for a larger tin.

Cardamom cake ingredients

125gr self-rasing flour

80gr ground almonds

95gr caster sugar

½ tsp baking powder

90gr beaten free range egg (1½ large eggs — best to weigh)

175gr Greek yogurt

90gr sunflower oil

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

Finely grated zest of 1 orange

¾ tsp. ground cardamom

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tbsp. Orange extract

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C.

Line the base of the Bundt with parchment, and lightly grease the sides.

Sift together the flour, almond, sugar, baking powder and spices.

Next whisk together the oil, egg, yogurt and essence.

Fold the dry ingredients into the yogurt mixture until smooth, and then finally add the extract and zests.

Spoon carefully into the prepared tin and spread evenly.

Bake for about 30 minutes until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Allow to cool in the tin for about 10 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack, allow to cool a little while longer before coating generously in the prepared orange syrup.

Orange Caramel

Ingredients

Peeled zest of one orange cut into fine strips

Juice of 1 orange

110gr sugar

30ml water

Method:

Place the sugar and water in a pan over medium heat.

Cook gently until the sugar dissolves, continue cooking until it turns to caramel, gently swirling the pan if necessary to get an even colour.

Remove from the heat and carefully add the orange juice, it may splutter and spit so be cautious.

Quickly add the orange zest then cook for another minute or two until smooth and even.

Allow to cool a little until it is slightly sticky then spoon over the cooling cake.

This cake can be served at room temperature or when warmed it is delicious as well.