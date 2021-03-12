Recipe: Cardamom and Yogurt Cake with Burnt Orange Caramel

This is a lovely cake on its own, but covering it with the burnt orange syrup increases the depth of flavour and adds sticky deliciousness. I used a 1ltr Bundt tin for this, as it’s a nice manageable size for a small household. Just increase the recipe for a larger tin.
125gr self-rasing flour
80gr ground almonds
95gr caster sugar
½ tsp baking powder
90gr beaten free range egg (1½ large eggs — best to weigh)
175gr Greek yogurt
90gr sunflower oil
Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
Finely grated zest of 1 orange
¾ tsp. ground cardamom
½ tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tbsp. Orange extract
- Preheat the oven to 180C.
- Line the base of the Bundt with parchment, and lightly grease the sides.
- Sift together the flour, almond, sugar, baking powder and spices.
- Next whisk together the oil, egg, yogurt and essence.
- Fold the dry ingredients into the yogurt mixture until smooth, and then finally add the extract and zests.
- Spoon carefully into the prepared tin and spread evenly.
- Bake for about 30 minutes until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.
- Allow to cool in the tin for about 10 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack, allow to cool a little while longer before coating generously in the prepared orange syrup.
Peeled zest of one orange cut into fine strips
Juice of 1 orange
110gr sugar
30ml water
- Place the sugar and water in a pan over medium heat.
- Cook gently until the sugar dissolves, continue cooking until it turns to caramel, gently swirling the pan if necessary to get an even colour.
- Remove from the heat and carefully add the orange juice, it may splutter and spit so be cautious.
- Quickly add the orange zest then cook for another minute or two until smooth and even.
- Allow to cool a little until it is slightly sticky then spoon over the cooling cake.
- This cake can be served at room temperature or when warmed it is delicious as well.