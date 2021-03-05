Recipe: Fudgy Chocolate and Nutella Tart

This decadent tart is well worth making. Initially, I thought it was too sweet but when it is eaten chilled it is perfect. Cut into small squares or thin slices and enjoy as is or with vanilla ice cream, or with cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce.

Chocolate Pastry

Ingredients

170g cream flour

30g cocoa powder

100g chilled butter cut into small dice

30gr icing sugar

1 egg yolk for pastry

1 egg yolk beaten for glaze.

Method

Butter the base and sides of a rectangular tin, approximately 12cm x 35cm, then place a strip of parchment paper on the base.

The chocolate pastry is simple to make.

Put everything except the egg yolk in the bowl of a food processor and pulse to fine crumb.

Next add the egg yolk and pulse again.

Once it starts to come together, take it from the processor and bring it together by hand.

Form a flat smooth rectangular shape and wrap in cling film, chill for 30 minutes.

Pre-heat the oven to 170C.

Next remove the pastry from the fridge and, using a little flour, roll out thinly.

Place carefully onto the base, pressing the pastry into the sides and allowing any extra pastry to hang over the sides, then trim the excess close to the edge of the tin.

Press the trimmings together with any leftover pastry, roll out then place on a sheet of parchment and chill until needed.

Line the tart with a large piece of parchment paper and fill with baking beans, place in the centre of the oven and bake the tart base blind for 15 minutes, then remove the parchment paper and beans and cook for a further 10 to 12 minutes until firm and cooked.

Once cooked, remove from the oven and brush quickly with the beaten yolk, return to the oven for 1 to 2 minutes to cook the yolk and form a seal to keep the pastry crisp.

Wait until the pastry is cool before filling with the prepared mix.

Tart Filling

Ingredients

100gr unsalted butter

165gr caster sugar

175gr maple or golden syrup

165g Nutella

2 free range eggs beaten

20ml brandy or kahlua

100gr blanched roasted hazelnuts lightly broken

Method: