Recipe: Fudgy Chocolate and Nutella Tart

This decadent tart is well worth making. Initially, I thought it was too sweet but when it is eaten chilled it is perfect. Cut into small squares or thin slices and enjoy as is or with vanilla ice cream, or with cream and a drizzle of caramel sauce.
170g cream flour
30g cocoa powder
100g chilled butter cut into small dice
30gr icing sugar
1 egg yolk for pastry
1 egg yolk beaten for glaze.
- Butter the base and sides of a rectangular tin, approximately 12cm x 35cm, then place a strip of parchment paper on the base.
- The chocolate pastry is simple to make.
- Put everything except the egg yolk in the bowl of a food processor and pulse to fine crumb.
- Next add the egg yolk and pulse again.
- Once it starts to come together, take it from the processor and bring it together by hand.
- Form a flat smooth rectangular shape and wrap in cling film, chill for 30 minutes.
- Pre-heat the oven to 170C.
- Next remove the pastry from the fridge and, using a little flour, roll out thinly.
- Place carefully onto the base, pressing the pastry into the sides and allowing any extra pastry to hang over the sides, then trim the excess close to the edge of the tin.
- Press the trimmings together with any leftover pastry, roll out then place on a sheet of parchment and chill until needed.
- Line the tart with a large piece of parchment paper and fill with baking beans, place in the centre of the oven and bake the tart base blind for 15 minutes, then remove the parchment paper and beans and cook for a further 10 to 12 minutes until firm and cooked.
- Once cooked, remove from the oven and brush quickly with the beaten yolk, return to the oven for 1 to 2 minutes to cook the yolk and form a seal to keep the pastry crisp.
- Wait until the pastry is cool before filling with the prepared mix.
100gr unsalted butter
165gr caster sugar
175gr maple or golden syrup
165g Nutella
2 free range eggs beaten
20ml brandy or kahlua
100gr blanched roasted hazelnuts lightly broken
- Cook the butter and sugar over a very low heat, stirring until the sugar dissolves. This takes quite a while, as sugar almost caramelizes, keep stirring well to prevent it catching and burning on the bottom of the pan.
- Once it’s ready, take off the heat momentarily.
- Add the syrup, stir in a little before adding the Nutella, stir until smooth and the Nutella melts.
- Allow to cool slightly before beating in the eggs and brandy.
- Mixing with a wooden spoon until completely mixed through, finally add the hazelnuts and scrape into the prepared pastry case, smooth to spread the filling evenly.
- Next cut the prepared pastry into strips roughly 1 inch thick.
- Place over the top of the tart in a criss cross lattice fashion.
- Bake in pre-heated oven for 40 to 50 minutes until set; allow to cool fully before serving.
- Note: The easiest way to skin the hazelnuts is to toast them at 180C for 10 to 12 minutes, the skins will darken and break and the nuts will be golden underneath.
- Take the tray of nuts from the oven and cover with a tea towel until you can handle them. Then rub the nuts with a tea towel or between your hands to remove the skin.