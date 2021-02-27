Cork mum takes part in TV series to find her dream home

MOVING home is one of the biggest decisions any of us will make.

We do so for a variety of reasons: Upsizing as a family grows, downsizing as they fly the nest, or perhaps moving to pastures new as we change jobs.

For Cork mum Ciara Byrne, it’s a case of seeking a fresh start with her son Adam after her divorce.

We get to follow her property journey when the series Goodbye House returns for a second run on RTÉ1 on Thursday at 8.30pm.

Ciara is the Managing Director of a global technology firm but giving up the property in Clonakilty, which she once believed would be her forever home, will be bitter-sweet.

With €350,000 to spend, she would like a three or four-bedroom house in a safe community where both her and Adam can entertain their friends.

DECISION TIME: Ciara Byrne (second right) with friends, from left, Deirdre, Caroline and Niamh in Goodbye House.

To help find what she’s looking for in the series, Ciara has recruited three of her closest friends — Deirdre, Caroline and Niamh.

Deirdre opts for a modern family house in a development Ciara has always admired — just a stone’s throw from her current home.

Niamh unearths a three-bedroom bungalow with sea views in the small coastal community of Ballinglanna, just a few kilometres from Clonakilty.

The house chosen for her in Lisvelane

Caroline also offers up a life by the ocean, with her choice of a three-bedroom bungalow in the village of Lisvelane.

With spectacular views over the wild Atlantic way, will it be the one to beat the rest… and whatever her choice, will Ciara’s son Adam agree with her decision?

The six-part property series Goodbye House features people who have decided the homes they once thought were forever, are no longer compatible with their new circumstances.

Whatever their reasons, it’s time to move on, and they’re on the hunt for a new forever home. To help them in their search, in each episode they enlist the family and friends who know them best — but aren’t burdened by nostalgia — to find them the perfect property.

The helpers have each found a property they think is ideal for their friend or family member. All they have to do is present it to them to view. At the end of all three viewings, the house-hunter must pick the property they want to live in.

Featuring house-hunters from all over Ireland, Goodbye House promises aspirational properties, inspirational characters and an insight into the country’s current property market.