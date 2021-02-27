Sat, 27 Feb, 2021 - 08:10

Cork mum takes part in TV series to find her dream home

Goodbye House returns to our screens this week for a second run. This week a Cork woman features
Cork mum takes part in TV series to find her dream home

Cork mum Ciara Byrne, Managing Director of a global technology firm, is looking for a new place to live in Goodbye House

John Dolan

MOVING home is one of the biggest decisions any of us will make.

We do so for a variety of reasons: Upsizing as a family grows, downsizing as they fly the nest, or perhaps moving to pastures new as we change jobs.

For Cork mum Ciara Byrne, it’s a case of seeking a fresh start with her son Adam after her divorce.

We get to follow her property journey when the series Goodbye House returns for a second run on RTÉ1 on Thursday at 8.30pm.

Ciara is the Managing Director of a global technology firm but giving up the property in Clonakilty, which she once believed would be her forever home, will be bitter-sweet.

With €350,000 to spend, she would like a three or four-bedroom house in a safe community where both her and Adam can entertain their friends.

DECISION TIME: Ciara Byrne (second right) with friends, from left, Deirdre, Caroline and Niamh in Goodbye House. 
DECISION TIME: Ciara Byrne (second right) with friends, from left, Deirdre, Caroline and Niamh in Goodbye House. 

To help find what she’s looking for in the series, Ciara has recruited three of her closest friends — Deirdre, Caroline and Niamh.

Deirdre opts for a modern family house in a development Ciara has always admired — just a stone’s throw from her current home.

Niamh unearths a three-bedroom bungalow with sea views in the small coastal community of Ballinglanna, just a few kilometres from Clonakilty.

The house chosen for her in Lisvelane
The house chosen for her in Lisvelane

Caroline also offers up a life by the ocean, with her choice of a three-bedroom bungalow in the village of Lisvelane.

With spectacular views over the wild Atlantic way, will it be the one to beat the rest… and whatever her choice, will Ciara’s son Adam agree with her decision?

The six-part property series Goodbye House features people who have decided the homes they once thought were forever, are no longer compatible with their new circumstances.

Whatever their reasons, it’s time to move on, and they’re on the hunt for a new forever home. To help them in their search, in each episode they enlist the family and friends who know them best — but aren’t burdened by nostalgia — to find them the perfect property.

The helpers have each found a property they think is ideal for their friend or family member. All they have to do is present it to them to view. At the end of all three viewings, the house-hunter must pick the property they want to live in.

Featuring house-hunters from all over Ireland, Goodbye House promises aspirational properties, inspirational characters and an insight into the country’s current property market.

Read More

Declutter: 20 things to get rid of now

More in this section

My Weekend: I'm up with the lark... or a baby gurgle My Weekend: I'm up with the lark... or a baby gurgle
Stunning Cork house makes it through to final of Home of the Year Stunning Cork house makes it through to final of Home of the Year
My Weekend: Cork life is equally inspiring and relaxing My Weekend: Cork life is equally inspiring and relaxing
tv
Backpack of school child. Face mask and sanitizer.

Cork mum: We have faced a relentless uphill fight for support with a never-ending stream of form filling, countless calls and emails

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage? Can home schooling reconnect Ireland with its agricultural heritage?
#MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need #MakingItHappen: Local Enterprise Offices give SMEs the boost they need
Portrait of happy Cute adorable toddler boy sitting on green grass and eating ripe juicy organic apple in fruit garden under tre Diabetes Ireland: Online supports bring peace of mind in face of pandemic

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY