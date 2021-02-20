Wed 50 years ago today... where did the years go

Golden days...
HAPPY days. Fifty years? Where did it go?
My wife Margaret and I married on Saturday, February 20, 1971, a few days after decimalization came to be. The pint went from three shillings to 15 cent.
Weddings then were great; a free bar from noon to 6pm. The meal was 1 punt and the complete bill — 60 guests, bar and meal and everything — was 107 punts in the Country Club, now the Montenotte; brilliant hotel.
At 6pm, the crowd carried me out of the hotel on their shoulders and down the road to a taxi, to the train and three days in Dublin.
Where did the years go, all the sad times and great times, the struggles, five smashing children, surprise twins, which left me speechless.
Sadly, with the present situation, we’ll celebrate with a six-pack and a takeaway from Lennox’ chipper.
Wedded Blitz
I met herself by accident
My heart she broke, my fender bent
She skidded coming round the bend
And interfered with my big end
While her red mini was askew
My hot rod was black and blue
Here was the answer to my dream
My water pipe was spouting steam
Then she swept me off my feet
And towed me home, her mum to meet
Soon she became my blushing bride
On Valentine’s the knot was tied
It’s donkey’s years since we were wed
Our ups and downs were all in bed
Life was once a traffic jam
Now she drives a battered pram
My old hot rod is grey and bent
Thank God we had our accident
By Jim McKeon, Halldene Way, Bishopstown, Cork