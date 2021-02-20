Wed 50 years ago today... where did the years go

Golden days...

HAPPY days. Fifty years? Where did it go?

My wife Margaret and I married on Saturday, February 20, 1971, a few days after decimalization came to be. The pint went from three shillings to 15 cent.

Jim McKeon and wife Margaret McKeon at his book launch, Cabbage, Beef and Rainbows in aid of the Good Shepherd Services in the Kiln, Murphys Brewery. Picture: Darragh Kane

Weddings then were great; a free bar from noon to 6pm. The meal was 1 punt and the complete bill — 60 guests, bar and meal and everything — was 107 punts in the Country Club, now the Montenotte; brilliant hotel.

Jim and wife Margaret at a book launch in the Kiln, Heineken Ireland, a Taste Of Cork, a collection of poems compiled by Jim McKeon. Picture: Ger Bonus

At 6pm, the crowd carried me out of the hotel on their shoulders and down the road to a taxi, to the train and three days in Dublin.

Where did the years go, all the sad times and great times, the struggles, five smashing children, surprise twins, which left me speechless.

Sadly, with the present situation, we’ll celebrate with a six-pack and a takeaway from Lennox’ chipper.

Wedded Blitz

I met herself by accident

My heart she broke, my fender bent

She skidded coming round the bend

And interfered with my big end

While her red mini was askew

My hot rod was black and blue

Here was the answer to my dream

My water pipe was spouting steam

Then she swept me off my feet

And towed me home, her mum to meet

Soon she became my blushing bride

On Valentine’s the knot was tied

It’s donkey’s years since we were wed

Our ups and downs were all in bed

Life was once a traffic jam

Now she drives a battered pram

My old hot rod is grey and bent

Thank God we had our accident

By Jim McKeon, Halldene Way, Bishopstown, Cork







