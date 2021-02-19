Recipe: Coconut and Mango Tart

This surprisingly simple tart sort of teases you to have another slice each time you think you have had enough. It needs nothing with it, although anything tropical or caramel would go well. You can make your own pastry or used prepared frozen puff, it just depends on how much time you have. I have added mangos and love them in this tart but you can make it just with coconut and it will work beautifully.

Rough Puff Pastry

Ingredients

250gr flour

1 teaspoon salt

195gr cold unsalted butter, 165gr of it cut into 1/2-inch cubes

5 to 6 tablespoons ice water

Method:

Blend together flour, salt, and half of butter cubes with your fingertips or a pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse crumb.

Blend in remaining butter cubes until pea-size lumps form.

Drizzle evenly with 5 tablespoons ice water and stir gently with a fork until incorporated.

Squeeze a small handful: If it doesn’t hold together, add remaining tablespoon ice water — half a tablespoon at a time — until it is just incorporated.

Form dough into a ball, then flatten into a rough 5-inch square.

Chill, wrapped in cling film for 30 minutes.

Roll out the dough on a floured surface with a floured rolling pin, into a rough 12- by 9-inch rectangle (1/3 inch thick).

Arrange rectangle with a short side nearest you.

Cut the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter into very thin slices and arrange evenly over the dough.

Fold the dough in thirds like a letter.

Turn the dough so that a short side is nearest you and roll out into a rough 12- by 9-inch rectangle (1/3 inch thick) again.

Fold like a letter, then chill, wrapped in plastic wrap, 3 hours.

Let the dough soften at room temperature about 30 minute before rolling .

Ingredients

Prepared pastry or roll of puff pastry

3 free range eggs, beaten

300gr sugar

100gr shaved coconut

110gr butter, melted

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 firm but ripe or slightly ripe mangos

Method: