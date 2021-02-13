Romance beckons for Cork woman on Pulling with My Parents

LAURA Jane, or LJ, is a fun-loving 29-year-old from Cork, who is trying to establish herself as a fashion blogger and influencer.

She moved home to Cork in January this year after living in Amsterdam for a decade, via Australia and Toronto. Laura Jane had a long term boyfriend of 10 years, when the two broke up she decided to leave Amsterdam and come home to Cork.

Can she now find true love in the next episode of Pulling With My Parents on RTÉ2 on Monday, February 15, at 9.30pm?

Since being home, LJ has had lots of Tinder dates, which she gives nicknames too, like Mr Muscles or Mr Boring, but hasn’t met anyone who she has a spark with.

She says after her break up which was a bad one, she lost her mojo and wants to find it again.

LJ says her mum, Ita, is always trying to set her up and thinks she needs to have a boyfriend, she is always telling her to ‘Move on or move out’! Ita is a larger than life character who is always trying to set her daughter up on a date. She thinks that she needs a man, and it’s time to get back into the dating game. She has even tried to find LJ a man while on a walking tour.

Ita’s brother, Tony, is a larger than life character and says it’s his mission to find his niece a man — and he will know the perfect man for her when he sees her!

The other person featured in the episode is Sean, a fun-loving jack the lad from Strabane in Tyrone, who works full time in road construction. When he isn’t at work, Sean loves to sing and perform in Karaoke competitions, giving renditions of his country music hero Johnny Cash.

He describes himself as the life and soul of the party. When he is singing he gets the whole room buzzing and jumping and he says everyone loves him. The ones that don’t just haven’t met him yet...