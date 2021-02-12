Recipe: Orange and Almond Cake with Rhubarb

This is a lovely, simple cake that uses the amazing forced rhubarb that is only available this time of year. Its beautiful, vibrant, pink colour is fabulous in any cake or dessert, and goes really well with orange. I would serve this with caramelised orange segments or rhubarb compote and natural yogurt.

Ingredients:

160 gr forced rhubarb cut into one-inch sticks

20gr soft brown sugar

5gr corn flour

140gr butter

140gr caster sugar

50gr ground almonds

1 tsp. baking powder

150gr beaten free range egg

120gr self-raising flour

Zest of 2 oranges

Method:

Preheat the oven to 175 C. Line and butter the base of 2 lb. loaf tin, butter the sides.

Toss the rhubarb with the sugar and corn flour.

Lay it evenly on the base of the tin, and then prepare the cake mix.

In the bowl of an electric mixer beat the butter, orange zest and sugar until light and fluffy- remember to occasionally scrape down the sides and the base.

Mix the self-raising flour ground almonds and baking powder together.

Beat in the eggs little by little beating well between each addition.

Fold in the flour, ground almonds and baking powder.

Scrape the mixture into the prepared tin, spreading carefully so as not to disturb the rhubarb.

Bake in the centre of the oven until firm and golden brown about 40 minutes.

Allow to cool in the tin.

Then free the sides and carefully turn out.

Serve warm or wrap well in cling film to serve later â€“ this cake will keep well for a day or two when well wrapped.

Rhubarb Compote.

3 or 4 sticks of very pink rhubarb

Juice of half an orange.

3 to 4 tbsp. of sugar (to taste)

Method:

Use only the very pink rhubarb for this, keep the remainder for a tart or crumble.

Place the rhubarb and juice in a shallow pan with a lid and simmer gently until its just tender then stir in sugar to taste.

Allow to cool and serve a few teaspoons with the orange cake.

Caramelised Orange segments

2 Oranges segmented

30gr Caster sugar

Method:

