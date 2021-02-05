Fri, 05 Feb, 2021 - 19:31

Recipe: Baked Vanilla Cheesecake with Raspberry and White Chocolate

This baked cheesecake with raspberry and white chocolate is so delicate and delicious. There are just enough raspberries to lift the flavour, and the creaminess of the white chocolate on top is the finishing touch.
Baked Vanilla Cheesecake with Raspberry and White Chocolate by Mercy Fenton.

Raspberry Mix

Ingredients

200gr raspberries (frozen are fine)

5gr corn flour

12gr caster sugar

Method:

  • Place the defrosted raspberries in a shallow pan with the sugar and bring to a simmer.
  • Mix the corn flour with a tbsp of water then add to the raspberry mix, stir gently until the mix thickens lightly.
  • Transfer to a clean container and allow to cool fully whilst preparing the base.

Biscuit base

Ingredients

170gr digestive biscuit

30gr toasted crushed hazelnuts

50gr melted butter

Method:

  • Pre-heat oven to 170C.
  • Line the base of an 8 inch springform tin with a disk of parchment and butter the sides of the ring.
  • First prepare the biscuit base.
  • Crush the biscuits in a bag with a rolling pin or use a food processor.
  • Add in the hazelnuts.
  • Mix with the melted butter and press firmly into the base of the tin.
  • Allow to cool and butter the sides before filling with the cheesecake mix.
  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.

Cheesecake Mix

Ingredients

600gr cream cheese

200gr sugar

2 free-range eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

40gr flour

300ml cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

  • Reduce oven to 140C.
  • In the bowl of an electric mixer beat the cream cheese and the sugar.
  • Add the egg and beat until the mix is smooth.
  • Add the cream and vanilla essence, mix well on low speed.
  • Pour half the mix onto the prepared cheesecake tin.
  • Distribute spoonfuls of the raspberry mixture over the cheesecake.
  • Carefully pour over half of the remaining mixture; again add some raspberry mix keeping a little back for the finished cheesecake.
  • Cover with the remaining cheesecake mix then carefully place in the oven.
  • Put a small ovenproof dish with a cup or two of water on the bottom shelf of the oven while baking the cheesecake.
  • Bake at 140 C for 20 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 120C for 35 to 45 minutes or until the cake is just cooked with a slight wobble in the centre.
  • Using a small knife free the sides of the cheesecake from the tin and cool fully.

White Chocolate Mix

Ingredients

80gr white chocolate drops

40gr cream

Method:

  • Next put the white chocolate in a small bowl over hot water to melt.
  • Bring the cream to the boil, and pour over the chocolate, let sit for a minute, then stir until to smooth.
  • Decorate on top of the cheesecake with the remaining raspberry mix, or fresh raspberries if you wish. Then ripple or spoon white chocolate over the top.
  • Allow the chocolate to set before serving.
  • Best served at room temperature

