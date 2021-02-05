Recipe: Baked Vanilla Cheesecake with Raspberry and White Chocolate

200gr raspberries (frozen are fine)
5gr corn flour
12gr caster sugar
- Place the defrosted raspberries in a shallow pan with the sugar and bring to a simmer.
- Mix the corn flour with a tbsp of water then add to the raspberry mix, stir gently until the mix thickens lightly.
- Transfer to a clean container and allow to cool fully whilst preparing the base.
170gr digestive biscuit
30gr toasted crushed hazelnuts
50gr melted butter
- Pre-heat oven to 170C.
- Line the base of an 8 inch springform tin with a disk of parchment and butter the sides of the ring.
- First prepare the biscuit base.
- Crush the biscuits in a bag with a rolling pin or use a food processor.
- Add in the hazelnuts.
- Mix with the melted butter and press firmly into the base of the tin.
- Allow to cool and butter the sides before filling with the cheesecake mix.
- Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.
600gr cream cheese
200gr sugar
2 free-range eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
40gr flour
300ml cream
1 tsp vanilla extract
- Reduce oven to 140C.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer beat the cream cheese and the sugar.
- Add the egg and beat until the mix is smooth.
- Add the cream and vanilla essence, mix well on low speed.
- Pour half the mix onto the prepared cheesecake tin.
- Distribute spoonfuls of the raspberry mixture over the cheesecake.
- Carefully pour over half of the remaining mixture; again add some raspberry mix keeping a little back for the finished cheesecake.
- Cover with the remaining cheesecake mix then carefully place in the oven.
- Put a small ovenproof dish with a cup or two of water on the bottom shelf of the oven while baking the cheesecake.
- Bake at 140 C for 20 minutes, then reduce the oven temperature to 120C for 35 to 45 minutes or until the cake is just cooked with a slight wobble in the centre.
- Using a small knife free the sides of the cheesecake from the tin and cool fully.
80gr white chocolate drops
40gr cream
- Next put the white chocolate in a small bowl over hot water to melt.
- Bring the cream to the boil, and pour over the chocolate, let sit for a minute, then stir until to smooth.
- Decorate on top of the cheesecake with the remaining raspberry mix, or fresh raspberries if you wish. Then ripple or spoon white chocolate over the top.
- Allow the chocolate to set before serving.
- Best served at room temperature