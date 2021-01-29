Recipe: Pecan Cream Pie

If you’re new to preparing desserts and pastries, actual pastry can be a bit daunting — although it really shouldn’t be. It also takes a little extra time, so I occasionally love a cheat, using a biscuit base in tarts — they make everything so easy and on occasion are even more delicious than a pastry base. This pecan cream pie is one of those occasions.
I’ve found myself buying smaller and smaller cake tins as Covid continues as we have no visitors to share the occasional treats with. So this is an 8-inch pie dish and is really a lovely size.
145gr biscuit crumb or digestives crushed
35gr dark chocolate chips
44gr butter
- Melt the chocolate and butter together and add to the biscuit press.
- Push the biscuit mix into the sides; first you will have enough to make nice thick sides, pressing in with a spoon and levelling the top at the same time with your fingers. Then cover the base, pressing down firmly with the back of a spoon.
- Chill for at least half an hour until firm.
184gr cream
10gr icing sugar
360gr cream cheese
60gr maple syrup
20gr soft light brown sugar
80gr toasted chopped pecan nuts (cook your pecan nuts for 10 to 12 minutes on a tray in the oven at 170C until they are golden brown and springy to the touch — allow to cool fully before use). Use 50gr in the cake and 20gr to sprinkle on top)
1 tsp vanilla essence
- In the bowl of an electric mixer, using a spade attachment combine the cream cheese, brown sugar, and pure maple syrup. Beat together until combined and creamy.
- In a separate small bowl, whisk the cream and powdered sugar to stiff peaks.
- Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture and fold together until combined.
- Hold back 4 tbsp. of the mixture and set aside.
- Stir the chopped pecans into the large bowl of cream cheese mix.
- Then scrape into the cooled biscuit base. Chill.
40gr white chocolate drops
20gr cream
40gr toasted pecans lightly broken.
- Put the white chocolate in a small bowl over hot water to melt.
- Bring cream to boil, and pour over the chocolate, let sit for a minute, then stir in the reserved cream cheese mix, stir to smooth.
- Carefully pour the mix over the cream cheese, sprinkle the remaining pecans on top of the pie.
- Refrigerate for eight hours or overnight before serving. It’s best to portion with a hot, dry knife.
- Serve on its own or with whipped cream and caramel or vanilla ice cream.