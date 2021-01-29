Recipe: Pecan Cream Pie

If you’re new to preparing desserts and pastries, actual pastry can be a bit daunting — although it really shouldn’t be. It also takes a little extra time, so I occasionally love a cheat, using a biscuit base in tarts — they make everything so easy and on occasion are even more delicious than a pastry base. This pecan cream pie is one of those occasions.

It’s a simply delicious pie that keeps well for a few days once refrigerated.

I’ve found myself buying smaller and smaller cake tins as Covid continues as we have no visitors to share the occasional treats with. So this is an 8-inch pie dish and is really a lovely size.

Chocolate biscuit base

Ingredients

145gr biscuit crumb or digestives crushed

35gr dark chocolate chips

44gr butter

Method:

Melt the chocolate and butter together and add to the biscuit press.

Push the biscuit mix into the sides; first you will have enough to make nice thick sides, pressing in with a spoon and levelling the top at the same time with your fingers. Then cover the base, pressing down firmly with the back of a spoon.

Chill for at least half an hour until firm.

Pecan cream filling

Ingredients

184gr cream

10gr icing sugar

360gr cream cheese

60gr maple syrup

20gr soft light brown sugar

80gr toasted chopped pecan nuts (cook your pecan nuts for 10 to 12 minutes on a tray in the oven at 170C until they are golden brown and springy to the touch — allow to cool fully before use). Use 50gr in the cake and 20gr to sprinkle on top)

1 tsp vanilla essence

Method:

In the bowl of an electric mixer, using a spade attachment combine the cream cheese, brown sugar, and pure maple syrup. Beat together until combined and creamy.

In a separate small bowl, whisk the cream and powdered sugar to stiff peaks.

Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture and fold together until combined.

Hold back 4 tbsp. of the mixture and set aside.

Stir the chopped pecans into the large bowl of cream cheese mix.

Then scrape into the cooled biscuit base. Chill.

Topping

Ingredients

40gr white chocolate drops

20gr cream

40gr toasted pecans lightly broken.

Method:

Put the white chocolate in a small bowl over hot water to melt.

Bring cream to boil, and pour over the chocolate, let sit for a minute, then stir in the reserved cream cheese mix, stir to smooth.

Carefully pour the mix over the cream cheese, sprinkle the remaining pecans on top of the pie.

Refrigerate for eight hours or overnight before serving. It’s best to portion with a hot, dry knife.

Serve on its own or with whipped cream and caramel or vanilla ice cream.