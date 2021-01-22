Recipe: Lightly Spiced Toffee Apple Pudding

42gr melted butter
70gr self-raising flour
50gr light brown sugar
1½ tsp baking powder
1 tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp all spice
100ml milk
1 small free-range egg – beaten
Tsp. vanilla essence
1 large bramley apple
Sauce
Ingredients
125ml boiling water
70gr soft dark brown sugar
30gr roughly chopped pecans
Pre-heat the oven to 175C
- Lightly butter a 1 litre Pyrex or ovenproof dish.
- Whisk together the flour, light brown sugar, baking powder and spices.
- In a separate bowl or measuring jug, whisk together the milk, egg, vanilla and melted butter.
- Peel the apple, cut into quarters and remove the core, cut into slices (I did mine quite chunky, as I like a bit of a bite.
- Arrange the apples in the base of the dish.
- Add the milk mixture onto the flour, and whisk until you have a smooth batter.
- Scrape the batter over the apples, spreading to smooth it.
- Next whisk the boiling water onto the dark brown sugar, mix until smooth, and then gently pour over the pudding.
- Scatter the pecans on top then place in the centre of the oven and bake for about 40 minutes until golden on top and bubbling at the sides.
- Serve with whipped cream, ice cream or custard. This can be eaten literally straight from the oven, be sure and spoon from the bottom of the dish to get the lovely saucy caramel.
- In the unlikely event that there are left-overs they will heat well in the microwave.