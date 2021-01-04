Cork nurse Tracey set for a timely makeover

TRACEY Ginty is a 38-year-old mam to two young boys and a Critical Care Nurse in Cork. Her husband Niall is a nurse too.

It’s fair to say she has had a difficult year — not just because of Covid because she also lost her dad.

On top of all that stress, Tracey is low on body and clothes confidence, but if anyone deserves a lift it’s this woman.

So she is the ideal choice for a makeover in the first episode of a new series of The Style Counsellors on RTÉ1 on Tuesday, January 5, at 8.30pm.

Each week in the series, style gurus Suzanne Jackson and Eileen Smith help a deserving person get their mojo back

Tracey has been a nurse for 20 years and she and Niall often work opposite shifts as nurses, which is hard on family life.

She said of the onset of Covid: “When we had our first confirmed case, it was absolutely terrifying. It was like going to war. But we knew it was very much a call to duty, you know, we had to do it, this is what we do, there was no shying away from it.”

Now, after such a hectic time, Suzanne and Eileen want to give Tracey some of her old self-assurance and fire back, bringing some colour into her life — literally.

Tracey Ginty in The Style Counsellors.

Like so many busy couples, finding time for date nights, particularly in this challenging year, has proved difficult… but that’s what Tracey wants more than anything.

“I would just love to get all dressed up for a date night, knock the socks off Niall, make him remember why he married me in the first place!”

Suzanne picks three very special outfits for Tracy that might knock her husband’s socks off … but more importantly will make her look and feel great for herself.

Future episodes of The Style Counsellors feature a busy Mayo farmer trying to rediscover her sense of style, and a selfless single mum who wants to get back in touch with her inner glam queen.

After this strangest of years we could all do with a bit of reinvention, a little escapism, a little care — and that’s what presenters Eileen and Suzanne are on hand to offer.

Suzanne began writing her SoSueMe blog in 2010. Today she is recognised as a successful businesswoman with her own beauty brand, SOSUbySJ, which is stocked in major retailers across Ireland and in the UK as well as having a significant online presence.

Eileen’s adventure in social media started in her mid-70s when, encouraged by her daughters, she started posting pictures of her outfits on Instagram.

She has amassed over 56,000 followers who love this 81-year-old gran’s elegance and classic style, whether on the golf course or at a bridge evening.