Cork trio aim to steer families to glory on Ireland's Fittest Family

A TRIO of Cork sporting legends are back to put lesser mortals through their paces in a new series of Ireland’s Fittest Family on RTE1 tonight (Sunday) at 6.30pm.

Camogie great Anna Geary, athlete Derval O’Rourke, and rugby ace Donncha O’Callaghan are all back alongside GAA star Davy Fitzgerald as they aim to coach families to the coveted title.

Hosted by Mairead Ronan, the series sees the toughest families in the country take on the most gruelling and physical challenges imaginable. It was filmed over the course of three weeks in a new hub at Hell & Back in Kilruddery, Co. Wicklow. Set across acres of land at the foothills of the Wicklow mountains, it was the perfect location to put the families through their paces.

There are four levels that families must compete to win the title. Starting in The Forestover, over four weeks 16 families will become eight as each week two families will be eliminated.

The eight families that survive The Forest will progress to the quarter-finals in the lake and will be put to the test in the water.

Only six families will do enough to stay in the game and make it to the semi-final in the swamp.

The best four families will make it through to the final and these families will be pushed to new heights on the mountain

One family will reach the summit and be crowned Ireland’s Fittest Family winner.

The first episode starts the Forest challenge and features two brand new events — Sole Survivor and Back Against the Wall.

The Thompsons from Wicklow, battle it out against the Doyles from Longford, the O’Rourkes from Galway and the Mahoneys from Wexford.

Only two families will make it through to the quarter-finals in The Lake and for the other two, their competition is over.