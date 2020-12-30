Remembering the night Johny Cash played Mallow

IN October, 1963, Johnny Cash played a gig at the Majestic Ballroom in Mallow.

This wasn’t some pre-fame thing — the 31-year-old country music legend had already sold 11 million records, won over Irish hearts with Forty Shades of Green, and had just released his smash hit, Ring of Fire.

The story of that 1963 Irish tour, where he played 14 gigs in 13 days, mainly in rural dance halls, is told in The Man Comes Around: Johnny Cash In Ireland on RTÉ1 on New Year’s Day at 6.30pm

We hear from the Irish people who saw him up close and personal in rural venues around the country.

We have missed out on so many live music events this year, but in Ireland In Music on RTÉ1 at 8pm on Tuesday, December 29, the whole island of Ireland is a stage, as some of our finest musicians are filmed in beautiful settings.

Denise Chaila and Sharon Shannon perform along the Cliffs of Moher, Clannad perform in Poison Glen, Gweedore, Lisa Hannigan in the bandstand at St Stephen’s Green, and The Stunning in the grounds of Trim Castle.

Soundtrack To My Life is a new music series, presented by Nicky Byrne, that starts on RTÉ1 on New Year’s Eve at 9.45pm.

In each episode, top Irish musicians collaborate with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra to create a unique playlist of songs that mean the most to them, and reveal the stories behind their choices.

It starts with a special night of music and chat with one of Ireland’s greatest bands, Kodaline, who perform some of their greatest hits and invite special guests along such as Loah and Jack L.