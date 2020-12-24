Cork teen features in Christmas Eve TV music special

A TEENAGE Cork singer takes centre stage in a special festive music show on Christmas Eve.

Allie Sherlock, aged 15, of Douglas, sings 'Gabriel, How Can This Be?' as part of Christmas At Home on RTÉ1 at 9.10pm.

The show, hosted by Mary Kennedy and Ruth Smith, will blend traditional and modern carols, while special guests reflect on the meaning of Christmas at home, in a year which has kept people apart, but also brought them together.

Imelda May also features on the show.

Amongst the other guests are Loah, Lisa Hannigan, Imelda May, Úna Healy, Cork’s Mick Flannery, and there’s even a raucous, but socially distanced flock of Kerry Wren Boys and Girls.

The Rebel County also features in The Cork Nativity on Christmas Eve on RTÉ1 at 8pm, as the people of Cork give life and voice to the 2,000-year-old story, celebrating the county’s diversity, culture, places and sights, at Christmas.

Meanwhile a service of remembrance for families affected by infant and pregnancy loss in UCC’s Honan Chapel and Cork University Maternity Hospital will air on RTÉ1 on Sunday, December 27.