Wedding of the Week: Tattoos and vinyl were the theme for Cork couple's special day

TATTOOS and vinyl were the theme of this couple’s wedding day, when they tied the knot surrounded by close family and friends.

Jenny Griffin, from Mallow, and Andrew Healy, from Ballyshoneen, have lived in Doneraile for the past seven years.

WEDDED BLISS: Jenny Griffin from Mallow and Andrew Healy from Ballyshoneen, who live in Doneraile, were wed in a humanist ceremony. Pictures: Sean Jefferies

They met online and their first date was at the Hibernian Hotel in Mallow.

The couple got engaged at home in Doneraile when Andrew surprised Jenny with a beautiful engagement ring, in December, 2017.

They were married on November 7, 2020, in The Fitzgerald Woodlands Hotel in Adare. Denis Hudson was the Solemniser for the humanist ceremony.

BY HER SIDE: The bridal party included Jenny’s sister Jessica O’Sullivan Griffin, as Maid of Honor, while Vicky Darragh was bridesmaid.

There were 25 people at the wedding — immediate family and close friends. Jenny said: “It was beautiful.”

Flower girls were Clodagh Griffin, Robyn Griffin and Emma Healy, while page boy was Conor Healy and usher was Andrew Griffin.

HER OWN STYLE: The bride sourced her red dress from Rock n Roll bride, she even had a custom-made design added to her leather jacket.

The groom’s party included Amanda Healy, the groom’s sister, as best woman, and Sam Darragh as groomsman.

The bride’s dress was bought off Facebook from a group called Rock n Roll Bride. Her leather jacket was from Pennys and her boots had a design on them by good friend, tattoo artist Emma Keetley.

BIG DAY: The groom, Andrew Healy from Ballyshoneen, proposed to Jenny at home with a beautiful engagement ring, in 2017.

The bouquets and head piece were made by Amanda Healy, Andrew’s sister.

Hair was by Fiona O’Keffee in Doneraile and make-up was by Katie O’Brien of Mallow.

The jewellery was handmade by Marian Ahern, a local tattooist and artist.

Suits were hired from Barry’s menswear in Mallow.

The cake was made by Brokenspooncakes based in Mallow and the cake topper was bought on Etsy.

A PIECE OF ART: The couple with their Mr and Mrs Healy cake, which incorporated their ‘Vinyl and Tattoos’ theme, made by Brokenspoon cakes in Mallow.

The theme was Tattoos and Vinyl — the couple have matching skull tattoos that they used these on their invites — as well as their favours — personalised hand sanitisers.

The bride was brought to the ceremony in a Ford Cortina thanks to friend John Condon, while Andrew travelled in a BMW 640 car thanks to friend Kevin Foley.

WITH THIS RING: The couple's wedding rings.

Jenny said: “Due to Covid restrictions we couldn’t have a DJ or band but we still had a first dance. Tangled Up In You by Aaron Lewis followed by AC/DC, Thunderstruck.”

Summing up the day, they said: “We had an amazing weekend surrounded by family and friends.”