Recipe: Raspberry and Nectarine Clafoutis

1 tbsp. butter
20gr sugar
1tbsp Lemon zest
350gr prepared nectarines cut into wedges
150gr raspberries
1 tsp. vanilla essence
4 large free-range eggs
122ml full fat milk
48gr cream flour sifted
60ml cream
¼ tsp. salt
25gr flaked almonds toasted (optional)
½ tbsp. icing sugar to decorate
- Butter a flat shallow pan, or Pyrex dish.
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine the sliced peaches, lemon zest, lemon juice, 1 tablespoon granulated sugar and raspberries.
- Gently toss to coat the fruit. Set aside.
- In the jug blender, combine or food processor mix granulated sugar, vanilla extracts, eggs, milk, heavy cream, flour and salt.
- Blend for 1 minute until frothy.
- Pour the fruit and any juice into the baking pan.
- Gently pour the custard mixture over the top of the fruit and then bake it for 35-40 minutes at 175C, until it is golden on top and the custard is set.
- Cool the clafoutis for 5 to 10 minutes then serve warm, scatter with toasted flaked almonds and a little sifted icing sugar.
- Serve with whipped cream and even more berry compote if desired.
- Berry compote
- This simple compote uses frozen fruit so is easy to make any time
1 cup frozen raspberries
1 cup frozen blackcurrants or blueberries.
¼ cup sugar
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tsp. corn flour
- Put everything in a medium sized pot and bring to the boil over a low heat (to allow the sugar to dissolve).
- Once it reaches the boil, simmer gently for 30 seconds.
- Mix the corn flour with a little water and add to the fruit mixture.
- Simmer for another minute until the mixture thickens slightly.
- Serve warm or at room temperature.
- This will also keep well in the fridge for a few days.