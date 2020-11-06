Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 08:00

Recipe: Raspberry and Nectarine Clafoutis

This is such a tasty dessert, it’s hard to believe how easy it is to make. The result is so fruity and delicious and satisfying. I love it so much, it will be on my back up list for Christmas as it’s so easy to increase or reduce the portions you need. Obviously, you can also interchange the fruit to whatever is your favourite or available. It can be eaten chilled if it lasts that long, but I recommend warm from the oven.
Recipe: Raspberry and Nectarine Clafoutis

Raspberry and Nectarine Clafoutis by Mercy Fenton

Mercy Fenton

Ingredients

1 tbsp. butter

20gr sugar

1tbsp Lemon zest

350gr prepared nectarines cut into wedges

150gr raspberries

1 tsp. vanilla essence

4 large free-range eggs

122ml full fat milk

48gr cream flour sifted

60ml cream

¼ tsp. salt

25gr flaked almonds toasted (optional)

½ tbsp. icing sugar to decorate

Method

  • Butter a flat shallow pan, or Pyrex dish.
  • In a medium mixing bowl, combine the sliced peaches, lemon zest, lemon juice, 1 tablespoon granulated sugar and raspberries.
  • Gently toss to coat the fruit. Set aside.
  • In the jug blender, combine or food processor mix granulated sugar, vanilla extracts, eggs, milk, heavy cream, flour and salt.
  • Blend for 1 minute until frothy.
  • Pour the fruit and any juice into the baking pan.
  • Gently pour the custard mixture over the top of the fruit and then bake it for 35-40 minutes at 175C, until it is golden on top and the custard is set.
  • Cool the clafoutis for 5 to 10 minutes then serve warm, scatter with toasted flaked almonds and a little sifted icing sugar.
  • Serve with whipped cream and even more berry compote if desired.
  • Berry compote
  • This simple compote uses frozen fruit so is easy to make any time

Ingredients

1 cup frozen raspberries

1 cup frozen blackcurrants or blueberries.

¼ cup sugar

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp. corn flour

Method:

  • Put everything in a medium sized pot and bring to the boil over a low heat (to allow the sugar to dissolve).
  • Once it reaches the boil, simmer gently for 30 seconds.
  • Mix the corn flour with a little water and add to the fruit mixture.
  • Simmer for another minute until the mixture thickens slightly.
  • Serve warm or at room temperature.
  • This will also keep well in the fridge for a few days.

More in this section

Online play honours Cork’s martyred Mayors Online play honours Cork’s martyred Mayors
John Dolan: Keeping pubs shut smacks of a victory for snobbery over common sense John Dolan: Keeping pubs shut smacks of a victory for snobbery over common sense
mercy fentonrecipe

Watch: Stunning drone footage of Cork at Christmas

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest