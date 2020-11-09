Wedding of the Week: Our rooftop proposal

HAVING lived and worked within 500 metres of each other, this couple had never met… until one fateful day.

Andy and Maeve Sammon (nee Daly) live in Douglas, she is originally from Skibbereen, while he hails from Carrigaline. They met in a coffee shop, called The Bookshelf.

The couple enjoyed a civil ceremony at the Kinsale Hotel and Spa.

They were engaged on Maeve’s 30th birthday. She explained: “Andy took me away and told me we were going to Louth to make gin at Listoke Distillery. He wouldn’t tell me where he booked though.”

It had snowed the week previously.

Maeve continued: “He booked Drummond Tower and wanted to propose on the roof at sunset as all you could see was country for miles, but as the heating had been off I was frozen so he had a very hard time getting me up there, but it was absolutely amazing!”

The couple were married at the Kinsale Hotel and Spa in August.

Maeve said: “We are so delighted we choose there as Alison and staff were amazing!”

Maeve and Andy were married in August.

The bride sourced her dress in Memories, while hair was by Donna from Pin it Up and makeup by Roisin, done at the hotel. Andy got his suit in Tom Murphy’s on Patrick’s Street.

The couple had their ceremony on the hotel terrace facing the Oyster Haven Bar, in front of their close family members.

“We set up the table as one big square so everyone was together and had a barbecue as we are known as the BBQ house, we just wanted to keep it relaxed,” explained Maeve.

“We were in the the phase we could have had 50 but with everything going on we just wanted to keep it intimate at this stage and both of us can honestly say we just look back on that day with pure happy memories.”

Maeve’s mom made the wedding cake, while the dessert wedding cake was from Casanova where the couple used to go every Tuesday for date night.

They enjoyed some photographs at Kinsale's Charles Fort.

The wedding car was purchased by Andy two weeks before the wedding, as a project he can work on in future.

The couple didn’t have a band, but instead played Ray LaMontagne and had their first dance outside at sunset with everyone holding sparklers.

As to the most special moment of the day?

Maeve said: “I think for me it was during the speeches. They were just so beautiful and very heart-felt.

“For Andy it was when we got up at the end and all the other guests at the hotel were staring at us, shocked that a wedding was taking place. We got this when we went to the Bulman and Charles Fort for pictures too.”

By Elaine Duggan