Cork marks European Cinema Night with free screenings

WITH cinema screens silent due to lockdown restrictions, audiences are crying out for something new, something different, something that allows people to share that special feeling that comes from enjoying a new film together.

Today, Triskel Cinema is giving audiences a chance to join a European-wide experience from their own home to mark European Cinema Night.

This is the third time it has been selected as a cinema to partake in the event, which will take place in 70 European cities. Since its inception in 2018, the event has grown. In its first year, there were 34 cities involved. With an expected audience of more than 10,000 people across the various countries, the event is supported by the European Commission’s Creative Europe MEDIA Programme. In line with the Covid-19 restrictions, it will take place online.

Chris O’Neill, Head of Cinema at Triskel, said: “We’re honoured to be selected once again to take part in this initiative. The aim is to reach more than 10,000 people who will celebrate together the richness of European films and we’re delighted to do our part.”

There are 45 different MEDIA-supported films in the programme and each cinema was given the opportunity to pick one to show to their audiences. Triskel has opted to show A Perfectly Normal Family, a Danish language film.

A feature debut from Danish director Malou Reymann, it was inspired by her own childhood and follows the story of 11-year-old Emma (Kaya Toft Loholt) who has a “perfectly normal family” until her world is turned upside down by her father Thomas (Mikkel Følsgaard) when he reveals a long-held secret. Thomas is transgender and as he transitions to be a woman, Agnete, the family must learn to adapt. Young Emma has to find a way to maintain her relationship, accept the changes, and embrace the new dynamic her father’s transition presents.

Følsgaard will be recognisable to film fans from his award-winning portrayal of King Christian VII in The Royal Affair.

Gillian Hennessy, Triskel’s PR and marketing manager, is delighted to be able to bring audiences a film that can be shared, albeit in a different way than a normal.

“It’s been a strange year for everyone. Triskel went from being open seven days a week to closing our doors — again — in October and we miss meeting our wonderful audiences, so we’re thrilled to be able to take part in European Cinema Night and screen a film. Online isn’t quite the same as being together in our beautiful building, but we’ll be together in spirit and socially distanced as we all sit down at the same time to watch a film together.”

European Cinema Night aims to showcase the skills and successes of the EU film industry as well as the shared love of film which is celebrated by audiences across Europe.

As with all industries, the film industry has been badly hit by the pandemic and showing skills is more important than ever. According to event organisers, it was essential for the event to take place this year.

“European Cinema Night will offer more than ever a great opportunity to highlight the essential role of cinemas in the circulation and visibility of European films, attract audiences to celebrate the richness and cultural diversity of European cinema, and raise public awareness of how MEDIA supports Europe’s film industry and culture as well as film theatres.”

The event was started in 2018 as a way of bringing filmmakers, cinemas, and film fans from across Europe together. By making European films accessible to people in all countries, it reinforces the idea that Europe is connected by a common bond.

Triskel, like the other cinemas that have been chosen, is part of the Europa Cinemas initiative, a network of cinemas which place part of their programming focus on European films. It was founded by the EU predecessor, the EC, in 1992. Initially, there were 30 cinema exhibitors involved in the project. Almost 30 years later there are 1,200 cinemas in 738 cities across 43 countries involved with a combined capacity of 3,131 screens. Being selected as one of Ireland’s representatives for the event is a great honour for the Cork cinema.

This special online screening of A Perfectly Normal Family — presented with access>CINEMA and distributors Modern Films — is free but ticketed.

Tickets will be available until 6pm today, November 19. To book, visit www.triskelartscentre.ie