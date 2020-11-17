Cork duo who know their onions are set for TV episode

WE import nearly 50,000 tonnes of onions every year — but could we be producing more here in Irish soil?

Growing the vegetables on a commercial scale in the Irish climate is a very significant challenge, and many have tried and failed.

Two years ago in Castlecor, Co. Cork, Ned and Edward English decided to take a big risk and give it a whirl.

Could the duo make onions pay, especially this year when the weather was so against them?

Helen Carroll visited their farm north-east of Mallow in the north of the county, during this season’s harvest to see how things turn out, and we get to find out the answer in Ear To The Ground on RTÉ1 on Thursday (November 19) at 8.30pm.

Also in the next episode of the rural affairs programme, anger and frustration is growing over the Government’s Covid Level 5 restrictions on mart.

Farmers, staff, buyers and sellers are struggling to cope with online trading and broadband issues.

But how can marts be run safely while at the same time making sure that animals can be easily bought and sold?

Darragh McCullough spent the day in Nenagh Mart with Manager Michael Harty.

Michael was recently hospitalised with Covid-19 and is all too aware of the need for public health measures — but also of the problems of online buying for his customers.