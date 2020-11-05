Wedding of the Week: Starting a new chapter in life

THIS couple were possibly the last in Ireland to enjoy their wedding day, before lockdown...

Clíodhna Ní Mhurchú and Steven Kelleher, who live in Midleton, said they are so grateful that their special day went ahead, when lots of other couples’ sadly didn’t.

I THEE WED: Cliodhna Ni Mhurchu and Steven Kelleher, who met back in 2009, were wed in March this year, just before lockdown.

Clíodhna, from Douglas, is a Civil and Environmental Engineer working in Cork County Council, while Steven, from Meelin, is an Electronic Engineer working for XDisplay, based in the Tyndall National Institute. They now live in Midleton with their two cats.

They first met on a night out in The Bróg back in 2009.

BY HER SIDE: Cliodhna Ni Mhurchu with her bridal party at the Kinsale Hotel and Spa where they had the wedding reception.

They were engaged on St Patrick’s day in 2017 on a hike up Galtymore on a very wet and blustery day. Steven proposed as Gaeilge with a beautiful ring that he had designed with Designworks Studio on Cornmarket Street. He proposed in Irish that ended with the inscription he had added to the inside of the ring.

CELEBRATING OUR LANGUAGE: The couple and their wedding party at Charles Fort in Kinsale where they had a Humanist ceremony, in Irish.

They had a humanist wedding ceremony in Charles Fort in Kinsale on Monday, March 16, in the Gunpowder Magazine building, performed by Billy Mag Fhloinn, who travelled all the way from the Dingle Peninsula so that the ceremony could be in Irish.

MR AND MRS: Cliodhna Ni Mhurchu and Steven Kelleher were wed in Charles Fort, followed by a reception at Kinsale Hotel and Spa. Picture: Laura and Benny Photography

The bride wore a skirt from the Say I Do bridal boutique in Midleton. Her top and the bridesmaid outfits were from Folkster. She paired the top with a royal purple wool cloak from Blarney Woollen Mills. She wore brown leather boots — matching Steven’s shoes!

The bride went for a dramatic make-up look by Ruthanna Crowey. Chloe Cornu (The Upstyle Girl) from Clare did a fantastic job on hair. Steven’s suit was from Tom Murphy’s in Cork city.

Beautiful bouquets.

The ceremony was very special as they incorporated old Irish traditions including a small witness stone.

The wedding reception was held at The Kinsale Hotel and Spa — who surpassed all their expectations. The couple made the wedding cake themselves as well as the bouquets and centrepieces.

The happy couple at Charles Fort, in Kinsale.

They had a traditional Irish band booked but unfortunately they had to isolate and couldn’t play, so DJ Paudie Walsh saved the day.

The couple’s first song was to Inis Oírr.

As to the most memorable thing about the day? Clíodhna said: “The first look that we had on the bridge over the dry moat going into Charles Fort... We got to have a few moments to ourselves before we both entered for the ceremony together.”

The couple had two themes running through the wedding: Ancient Ireland and books.

By Elaine Duggan