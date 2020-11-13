Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 08:51

Recipe: Peanut and Chocolate Fudge Cake

Go nutty for a slice of Mercy Fenton's Peanut and Chocolate Fudge Cake
Peanut and Chocolate Fudge Cake by Mercy Fenton

Mercy Fenton

This chocolate and peanut cake layered in luscious peanut butter frosting and topped with chocolate icing is a dream for the true peanut butter lover. Three steps are involved — but none of them are difficult.

Cake Ingredients

60gr butter

110 gr coarse peanut butter

250g caster sugar

200gr free-range eggs

175 gr self-raising flour

50 gr cocoa powder

90 ml Boiling water

¼ tsp. salt

Method:

  • Line a rectangular tin 26cm x 22cm and 5 to 7 cm deep, with parchment paper.
  • Whisk together the cocoa and boiling water and set aside.
  • In the bowl of an electric mixed with the spade attachment beat the butter, peanut butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
  • Beat the eggs together in a jug, and t hen add the egg in small amounts to the mix beating well between each addition.
  • Then add cocoa powder mix, and finally add the sifted flour.
  • Scrape into the lined tin and spread evenly before cooking.
  • Bake for between 20 and 25 minutes until just cooked.
  • Allow to cool in the tin. Once completely cooled cut the cake in half lengthways, and then trim the edges and cut horizontally into

four or five layers. Prepare the icing.

Peanut Butter icing

125gr butter

125gr smooth peanut butter

76gr icing sugar

1 tsp. vanilla essence

1 tbsp. milk

Pinch of salt

Method:

  • Have all the ingredients at room temperature
  • Beat the butter, peanut butter and icing sugar together until light and fluffy.
  • Add the vanilla essence and then a little milk.
  • Divide the icing over the layers of cake and stack evenly. Chill while preparing the chocolate icing.
  • Chocolate Icing
  • 80 gr dark chocolate
  • 230gr bnutter
  • 50gr Icing sugar

Method:

  • Melt the chocolate in a small bowl over a Bain Marie of water. Don’t allow it get too hot. And once melted set aside to cool a little.
  • Beat the butter and icing sugar until light and fluffy then add the melted chocolate.
  • Beat again, and then coat the top and sides of the cake with the icing.
  • Decorate if you wish with toasted peanuts or chocolate shavings or leave plain.
  • Chill to set the icing before serving.

