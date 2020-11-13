Recipe: Peanut and Chocolate Fudge Cake

This chocolate and peanut cake layered in luscious peanut butter frosting and topped with chocolate icing is a dream for the true peanut butter lover. Three steps are involved — but none of them are difficult.

Peanut and Chocolate Fudge Cake





Cake Ingredients

60gr butter

110 gr coarse peanut butter

250g caster sugar

200gr free-range eggs

175 gr self-raising flour

50 gr cocoa powder

90 ml Boiling water

¼ tsp. salt

Method:

Line a rectangular tin 26cm x 22cm and 5 to 7 cm deep, with parchment paper.

Whisk together the cocoa and boiling water and set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixed with the spade attachment beat the butter, peanut butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Beat the eggs together in a jug, and t hen add the egg in small amounts to the mix beating well between each addition.

Then add cocoa powder mix, and finally add the sifted flour.

Scrape into the lined tin and spread evenly before cooking.

Bake for between 20 and 25 minutes until just cooked.

Allow to cool in the tin. Once completely cooled cut the cake in half lengthways, and then trim the edges and cut horizontally into

four or five layers. Prepare the icing.

Peanut Butter icing

125gr butter

125gr smooth peanut butter

76gr icing sugar

1 tsp. vanilla essence

1 tbsp. milk

Pinch of salt

Method:

Have all the ingredients at room temperature

Beat the butter, peanut butter and icing sugar together until light and fluffy.

Add the vanilla essence and then a little milk.

Divide the icing over the layers of cake and stack evenly. Chill while preparing the chocolate icing.

Chocolate Icing

80 gr dark chocolate

230gr bnutter

50gr Icing sugar

Method: