Exciting TV science show celebrates our nation's experts and innovators

How will science help us to keep well in the future?

How will science drive Ireland’s future prosperity?

And how can science allow us to rediscover the joy in our life?

These are just some of the questions being addressed in a new live TV series, entitled Future Island.

Across three consecutive nights, starting tonight, Tuesday November 10, at 7pm, the series will curate Ireland’s most exciting and inspirational stories and voices into a family-friendly celebration of our nation’s experts and innovators.

Future Island will also see a welcome back to her native land for BBC science presenter Liz Bonnin, while well known guests like astronaut Chris Hadfield and comedians Dara O Briain and PJ Gallagher will appear side by side with leading scientists like Cara Augustenborg, Ian Robertson and Ireland’s Nobel Laureate Bill Campbell

The series will be broadcast live from Explorium, Dublin’s sport and science centre, on the outskirts of the city.

For Liz , a science, natural history and environmental broadcaster, this will be will be a television homecoming for the former Dublin resident who has built an acclaimed career in the UK over the last decade.

With an infectious passion for science and the natural world, Liz is in her element picking the brains of scientists and bringing the latest laboratory breakthrough advances to a mainstream audience.

She will be aided in the series by her former mentor in Trinity College, Professor Luke O’Neill.

One of Ireland’s best known and most trusted scientists, Luke heads up a world-leading immunology research lab in Trinity.

Completing the presenting trio is Phil Smyth. From Weather Live to Home School Hub, Phil has become a familiar face on Irish television.

Throughout the week, Phil will stage madcap experiments to explain and inspire around topics like the future of transport and the future of energy.

Across three episodes, this trio will dig deep into questions that will decide Ireland’s health, wealth and happiness.

In the midst of a pandemic, 2020 has possibly been Irish science’s finest hour.

But how will our brightest brains equip us to thrive in a future that’s safe and sustainable?

And how can Irish citizens actively participate in shaping and choosing this future?

Future Islands aims to provide the answers to these, and so many more questions.

Tune into RTÉ One at 7pm on November 10th, 11th and 12th.