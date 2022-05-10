Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 16:50

WIN TICKETS TO DARA O'BRIAIN AND JENNY GREENE & RTÉ ORCHESTRA

We have a pair of tickets to give away to Dara O'Briain on June 23, and Jenny Greene & RTÉ Orchestra on June 24.

This amazing prize also includes dinner for two on both evenings at Electric riverside bar and restaurant; Asian Fusion Dining with world class cocktail menu on Cork’s buzzing South Mall.

For more concert info visit www.aikenpromotions.com and for tickets go to www.ticketmaster.ie. For details on Electric visit www.electriccork.ie Terms & Conditions apply. Closing date is May 25 at 12pm. Editor’s choice is final. Subject to availability. No cash alternative.

