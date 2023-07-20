Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 15:00

WIN A VIP PACKAGE TO A CORK HERITAGE PUBS PRIDE EVENT

We have teamed up with The Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival to give you a chance to win a VIP package for six people at one of the Cork Heritage Pubs Cork Pride events to celebrate the fabulous Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival. 

Prize details:

• Reserved table for six people at a Cork Heritage Pubs Cork Pride event of your choice 

• Includes a bottle of prosecco and a round of cocktails

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 12 noon, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

No cash alternative. The editor’s decision is final. Entrant must be over 18.

Non-transferrable/exchangeable and cannot be used for re-sale.

Latest

