Fri, 05 Nov, 2021 - 11:48

Win festival tickets and hotel stay with Cork International Film Festival

The Echo together with Cork International Film Festival are giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to CIFF’s Award-Winning Shorts screening.

Cork International Film Festival returns for its 66th edition from 5 to 21 November 2021.

Watch premieres of Irish and international features, documentaries and shorts in cinema in Cork City and county and nationwide online.

Browse and book your tickets now at https://www.corkfilmfest.org/ or via the myCIFF app!

Two tickets to the screening of CIFF2021’s Award-Winning Shorts programme at 5pm at The Everyman and an overnight stay for two B&B plus dinner at the iconic Metropole Hotel Cork on Friday 12 November.

Terms & Conditions apply. Closing date is November 9 at 12 noon. Editor’s choice is final. Subject to availability. No cash alternative, tickets and hotel booking are non-transferable.




