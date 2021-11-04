Thu, 04 Nov, 2021 - 16:17

Win a break away to see Ireland V Portugal

Win a break away to see Ireland V Portugal

The Echo is delighted to give you the chance to win a night away for two to see Ireland take on Portugal in the European qualifiers qualifying round. 

Prize Includes

  • A pair of tickets to the soccer match between Ireland V Portugal, at the Aviva Stadium, Thursday, November 11.
  • An overnight stay in a Dublin City centre hotel on Thursday, November 11.

Terms and conditions apply. Closing date 6pm, Monday, November 8, 2021. No cash alternative. Editor’s decision is final. Soccer tickets and hotel stay are non-transferable and are for November 11 only.

More in this section

Win tickets to Cinderella at The Everyman with Urban October Win tickets to Cinderella at The Everyman with Urban October
Win a family pass to the Everyman Panto Win a family pass to the Everyman Panto
Win a family pass to the Everyman Panto  Win a family pass to the Everyman Panto 
Win The Word of Mouth Matte Lipstick collection from Carter Beauty

Win The Word of Mouth Matte Lipstick collection from Carter Beauty

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service

Latest

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more