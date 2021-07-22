Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 15:58

WIN WITH CORK PRIDE FESTIVAL

The much anticipated 2021 Cork Pride Festival is nearly here! This weekend, the festival will burst into life again, although not quite as we usually know it! The Cork Pride team have worked hard to bring the festival back into the heart of our community in a unique hybrid programme over 20 events, which will take place between now and the 1st August – full listings are available on www.corkpride.com  – we hope you’ll be as excited as we are!

PRIZE DETAILS: Worth over €300 includes a pair of Cork Pride packs from our friends at Hairy Baby, which includes a pair of Cork Pride Hoodies, T-shirts, Tote bags, facemasks, and a pair of Cork Pride by Post packs, which include flags, bunting, magazines, and lots more!

Terms and Conditions apply. Closing date is July 29 at 12 noon. Editor’s choice is final. Subject to availability. No cash alternative.


