WIN WITH CORK INTERNATIONAL CHORAL FESTIVAL

The world-renowned Cork International Choral will go ahead this year in a reimagined format. The prestigious festival will be held virtually for the first time ever, from April 28th - May 2nd, allowing international choirs to compete and participate without the need to travel. The festival launches with a performance by the diverse choral group, Anúna and the Sunday closing gala concert will see a performance from German group ONAIR.

