WIN WITH CORK INTERNATIONAL CHORAL FESTIVAL

The world-renowned Cork International Choral will go ahead this year in a reimagined format. The prestigious festival will be held virtually for the first time ever, from April 28th - May 2nd, allowing international choirs to compete and participate without the need to travel. The festival launches with a performance by the diverse choral group, Anúna and the Sunday closing gala concert will see a performance from German group ONAIR.

Gala concert tickets will be available to book online from cork choral   

PRIZE DETAILS: Virtual festival pass.

Terms and Conditions apply. Editor's decision is final. Closing date is April 22 2021. No cash alternative. 


WIN WITH CORK LGBT+ PRIDE FESTIVAL

Latest