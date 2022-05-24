Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 17:25

MEP Deirdre Clune: Europe's AI plans are good news for Ireland

MEP Deirdre Clune: We now have an opportunity to shape the future of artificial intelligence, based on our core European ethical standards. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Rory Noonan

IRELAND South MEP Deirdre Clune says the EU’s determination to become a global leader in artificial intelligence is good news for Ireland.

The European Parliament has voted in favour of a roadmap that seeks to set clear AI standards and push investment and research.

It is part of the EU’s proposed AI Act, the first law of its kind by any major regulator. Having spoken on the matter in Parliament, MEP Clune said: “Artificial Intelligence has huge potential benefits for our society and economy.

From phone apps and voice recognition to Covid-19 vaccines, it is already shaping people’s lives.

“Leading companies have been conducting AI research in Ireland for over 25 years, but the EU is facing challenges as it continues to compete with the likes of the USA and China in this technology.

“We now have an opportunity to shape the future of artificial intelligence, based on our core European ethical standards.

“These programmes must be trustworthy, with human oversight and strong regulatory bodies.

“The proposed AI rules will bring legal certainty across the EU and address the problem of market fragmentation.

Clear regulations will help cross-border funding and data exchange, boosting Ireland’s capacity to attract AI investment, talent and innovation.”

