Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 15:48

Cork woman honoured for top work in hydrogen

Catherine Sheridan, Chief Operating Officer with EIH2, who has been selected as one of the top women globally in Hydrogen.

Rory Noonan

Catherine Sheridan, an energy professional with 20 years of utility and local Government experience has been selected as one of the top Women Globally in Hydrogen.

Ms Sheridan began her career with Cork County Council before moving to Ervia.

A Chartered Engineer and Fellow of Engineers Ireland, she has held senior roles in engineering, project management, and communications. Her experience includes site and contract management as well as commercial roles with national utilities.

She is passionate about green energy and a key focus for her as Chief Operating Officer with EIH2 is to help Ireland and Europe achieve Net Zero 2050 through green hydrogen and energy systems integration. She is very focused on community engagement, climate action, gender equity, promoting STEM, diversity, and inclusion.

EIH2 is Ireland’s first green hydrogen company, based in Cork.

The company’s aim is to transform Ireland’s current energy system based on fossil fuels, and transition to a clean, independent energy future using green hydrogen.

Ms Sheridan said: “Ireland is at a special advantage. Offshore wind is one of our most impressive natural resources, and the energy that is generated from our offshore wind is integral to shaping our Net Zero future.”

Making it into the Hydrogen Economists ‘Women in Hydrogen 50’, Ms Sheridan was selected as one of only ten women profiled in the policy and regulation category, which is accountable for ensuring that a hydrogen economy and its promise for decarbonisation is supported and held to account.

Alongside some of the world’s leading experts in hydrogen energy, Ms Sheridan will be attending the global and annual ‘First Element’ conference in London on Monday, June 6, where the event will highlight 50 influential and boundary-pushing women in the growing hydrogen sector.

