Bord Bia promotes €760k EU Pork campaign in Mexico

BORD Bia is promoting its €760k million EU Pork campaign in Mexico City to build awareness of Ireland as a supplier of high-quality, safe, and sustainably produced pork.

The three-year campaign, European Pork: Excellence in Quality Assurance and Food Safety, focuses exclusively on pork for Mexico and targets a population of 126 million people. It is the first major in-person event since Ireland gained market access to export pigmeat to Mexico in 2020.

To promote the campaign, Bord Bia invited Mexican government officials and food industry representatives including top importers, distributors, and wholesalers to an EU Pork seminar at the Irish embassy in Mexico City. The event, which was also attended by the media, featured presentations on Irish pork and production.

Speaking at the event as part of the Irish government’s trade mission to Mexico, Irish Minister of State with responsibility for Research and Development, Farm Safety, and New Market Development, Martin Heydon TD said: “I am honoured to lead our department’s first official visit to Mexico since securing access for the export of Irish pigmeat to Mexico. Gaining access to Irish pigmeat exports to Mexico highlights the value of investing in strategic relationships in priority markets and there is no better way to demonstrate Ireland’s commitment, with the support of the European Commission, to this market than by investing in a three-year information and promotion campaign for pork in Mexico.

“I am particularly pleased to announce that the first commercial shipment of Irish pork will arrive in Mexico early this month, representing an important milestone and first step in forging a stronger commercial partnership with the Mexican meat importers.”

He added: “Food Vision 2030, the strategy for the Irish food industry, highlights Ireland’s credentials in world-class bio-security systems, high welfare, quality assurance, and our commitment to sustainability through Origin Green, Ireland’s national food and drink sustainability programme.

“We believe that Origin Green will be the differentiating factor in Mexico - a developed market of discerning consumers who care where their food comes from.

“In 2017 Mexico was identified a priority market for Irish pigmeat, as part of the Irish government’s Prioritising Markets, Opportunities for Growth study.”

Noreen Lanigan, Bord Bia’s Europe and North America Director, said: “Bord Bia’s consumer research shows us that while pork has always been an important part of the Mexican diet, greater urbanisation and a growing middle class with rising consumer incomes who have an interest in food safety, have helped drive the sharp increase in pork demand. We also know that there is both strong demand for quick and easy-to-use pork solutions, along with an appetite for premium pork cuts particularly among younger Mexican consumers.

“The EU Pork trade-focused campaign will build awareness and understanding of food safety, quality assurance and sustainability of European pork and Irish pork is well-positioned to supply this increasing demand as we produce pork to the strictest EU food safety standards.”