Aspira appoints Thomas McGrath as Chief Operations Officer

ASPIRA, the Irish-owned international consulting and technology business, has announced the appointment of Thomas McGrath as Chief Operations Officer (COO).

Mr McGrath succeeds Aspira co-founder Colum Horgan, who will be taking up a strategic role on the company’s board, with the company’s headquarters at Penrose Quay.

This latest announcement follows the recent appointments of Peter Ryan as Chief Executive Officer and Gillian Whelan as Chief Commercial Officer.

With more than 25 years of experience, Thomas was previously Head of Business Consultancy at Aspira. Before joining Aspira,

Thomas held leadership roles in multinational organisations across various sectors specialising in the financial services and national utilities sectors.

Speaking on his appointment, Thomas McGrath said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as Chief Operations Officer at Aspira.

“The company continues to expand globally from Ireland, into Malaysia, Portugal, and the Netherlands, among others. We are also continuing to hire for strategic new roles across various exciting opportunities within our Business and IT Consultancy offerings.

“I am looking forward to working with the team to refine and build our operations further to support our employees and customer base, worldwide.”

Commenting on the appointment of CEO Peter Ryan said: “As our new COO, Thomas will leverage his extensive background in the management of complex projects across both private and public sectors to the benefit of our company and its customers.

“Aspira thrives on the progression of its employees, which in turn benefits the business. His appointment rounds out our new Senior Leadership Team, who together will spearhead the next phase of Aspira’s strategic growth.” This latest announcement follows the company’s 2021 expansion, which saw the opening of its new headquarters in Penrose Dock, Cork, alongside the creation of 40 new roles within the business and the opening of its new offices in Lisbon.

Aspira was established in 2007 and currently employs approximately 200 people. Aspira’s accelerated growth has seen it named in the Financial Times Top One Thousand Growth Companies in Europe in 2018 and 2019.

Aspira caters to a diverse international client base, including leading players in the IT, financial services, pharma/med-devices, healthcare, and energy sectors.