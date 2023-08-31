Thu, 31 Aug, 2023 - 09:30

EDC appoints new directors as part of their expansion plans

Martin O'Sullivan and Bernie Burchill have been appointed associate directors of EDC, an engineering consultancy firm. Picture: David Lynch Photography

Rory Noonan

ENGINEERING consultancy EDC is pleased to announce the appointment of two new associate directors to its management team.

The appointments of Bernie Burchill and Martin O’Sullivan are pivotal in advancing the company’s ambitious expansion plans to enhance its footprint in Cork, Dublin, Limerick, and Galway; while also strengthening the firm’s project management and organisational culture.

Ms Burchill is an accomplished HR leader, with more than 20 years of experience across a wide range of sectors.

She joined EDC as the People and Organisational Development manager in 2017, having previously worked in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and MSD. Ms Burchill becomes EDC’s first non-Engineering (Technical) Associate Director, demonstrating EDC’s continuous recognition of its people, the value it places on Diversity within the Leadership team, and the opportunity and support for career advancement in all areas of the business.

Speaking about her appointment she said: “As leader of EDC’s people function, I am delighted to be appointed to the role of associate director. As an ambitious, knowledgeable, change-maker, I am excited to support the business in the development and delivery of EDCs people and culture strategies.”

Mr O’Sullivan joined EDC as Associate Director of Electrical in July of this year. With more than 10 years of experience with electrical disciplines, he started as an electrician in the Irish Naval Service, transitioning to engineering, working with Dornan Engineering. While serving in the Irish Naval Service, he honed his dedication to detail and ‘right first-time’ ethos as the Ship’s Gunner, a weapons specialist responsible for maintaining and operating all weapons on board.

Mr O’Sullivan commented: “I am delighted to join the leadership team at EDC, and look forward to leading projects which will deliver innovative and sustainable solutions for our diverse range of clients across Ireland and internationally.”

Announcing details of the appointments, Richard O’Farrell, managing director at EDC said: “We are delighted to have Bernie and Martin join our team of associate directors. Bernie’s deep knowledge of talent management, diversity and inclusion, employee engagement, and coaching which she has honed over the past 20 years of working with diverse populations, is a real asset to EDC. Martin’s background in capital projects and M&E contracting will assist in the development and timely delivery of projects as we strive for excellence.”

Celebrating 20 years in business in 2023, EDC boasts an impressive portfolio of more than 1,500 successful projects across Ireland, the UK, and Africa.

For more information see www.edcengineers.com.

