Martin Shanahan receives Irish Academy of Management Whitaker Award for 2023

The Irish Academy of Management (IAM) has announced Martin Shanahan as the recipient of the Whitaker Award for 2023.

The accolade, which is awarded annually, acknowledges those the Academy believes have made an exceptional and life-long contribution to Irish business and society.

Accepting the award, Martin Shanahan said:

“I am humbled by this recognition from the Irish Academy of Management, not least because the award carries the name of its first recipient TK Whitaker and to be considered in the same sphere as him and the roll call of exceptional nominees that have been awarded it over the years is a huge honour.”

Mr Shanahan is a partner and Head of Industry and Foreign Direct Investment at Grant Thornton. He is also an Adjunct Full Professor at UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate School of Business since 2019.

Before taking on his role at Grant Thornton, Martin led two government agencies (IDA Ireland and Forfás) at the highest level and was integrally involved in the development and execution of industrial policy for Ireland over the past 20 years.

Professor Anthony McDonnell, Chair of the Irish Academy of Management said:

“We are delighted that Martin joins our list of illustrious awardees of the IAM Whitaker Award, which celebrates the outstanding achievements of business leaders in Ireland. Martin is a most deserving recipient, given his longstanding and continued contribution to Irish industry .”