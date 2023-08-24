Lack of taxis and availability of transport affecting nighttime economy

THE Restaurants Association of Ireland commissioned RED C to investigate behaviours and attitudes towards public transport in Ireland.

Research was conducted using RED C’s online omnibus, the RED Line. Through an online panel of more than 45,000 members, RED Line allowed them to reach a representative sample of the adult population across Ireland in a timely manner.

The reported noted that there’s a notable gap in perceptions of public transport availability during the day and during off-peak periods. While more than half say availability is good during the day, nearly six in 10 say it is poor after restaurants/pubs have closed.

Availability of taxis has a similar issue, with very poor perceived availability during off-peak periods. Even so, under two in five think availability of taxis during the day is good.

Perceived availability of both public transport and taxis was slightly more positive among monthly visitors of Dublin city centre, as well as those aged 65 plus.

While seven in 10 of all adults in Ireland say finding transport home from restaurants/bars is difficult in their area, around half say they would support legislation for ride-sharing apps. There appears to be an opportunity to increase this support.

Those in rural locations more impacted by lack of transport than most, therefore also being more likely to support the legislation of ride-sharing apps.

Commenting on the report, Adrian Cummins CEO, Restaurants Association of Ireland said: “The research shows there is now clear demand from the public to improve our provision of availability of public transport and increase the number of taxis in Ireland at night.

“There is also a demand for new legislation for ride sharing apps like Uber and Lyft which will help restaurants, pubs, and the nighttime economy.”