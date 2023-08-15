Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 18:05

Finalists announced for annual Diversity In Tech Awards

Sheree Atcheson, Global Diversity & Inclusion Senior Exec with Valtech, is one of the judges of the Diversity in Tech Awards.

The Diversity in Tech Awards finalists for 2023 have been announced. The event in association with J.P. Morgan is set to take place on Wednesday, 27th September 2023, at the RDS Concert Hall, Dublin. Over 400 executives from Ireland's thriving international tech community will attend. 

The evening’s programme will also include a keynote address by Norah Patten, an Irish Aeronautical Engineer about her experience breaking the glass ceiling and a panel discussion entitled The ROI of DEI: Driving Business Profitability through Diversity and Inclusion featuring Steven Fuller of Race In STEM, Angelika Sharygina of Mindguardian, Kyran O’Mahoney of IA Labs and a representative of J. P Morgan.

Since launching in 2018, The Diversity in Tech Awards has highlighted the shift in companies making workplaces more diverse and inclusive, whilst also recognising their efforts to narrow the gender gap. 

This has been achieved by celebrating Irish women who drive IT excellence, innovation, leadership and overall success in the tech industry.

This year, in recognition for the efforts of promoting diversity and narrowing the gender gap, the awards have been split into two categories, Diversity in Tech and Women in Tech.

A judging panel chooses finalists for the Diversity in Tech Awards from a wide range of corporate, not-for-profit and consultancy organisations. Some of this year's judges include Erica Ryan - Regional VP of MongoDB, Lorraine Deschamps - Head of Corporate Citizenship with Fiserv, Gráinne Bryan - Senior Managing Director of Technology with FTI Consulting, Vessy Tasheva - Founder & CEO of Vessy.com and Sheree Atcheson - Global Diversity & Inclusion Senior Exec with Valtech.

The Diversity in Tech Awards Programme also hosts the Grace Hopper Award along with the Diversity Impact Award sponsored by Tata Consultancy Services. The DIA accolade recognises not-for-profit organisations that have demonstrated exceptional initiative to promote inclusion in the workplace. 

The Grace Hopper Award honours a female STEM professional whose exceptional achievements and outstanding contributions have made a lasting impact on technology, society, and their profession.

See https://diversityintechawards.online/#categories

