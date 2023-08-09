Wed, 09 Aug, 2023 - 20:30

Ireland tops Euro poll for working from home growth

Ireland tops Euro poll for working from home growth

More than three times as many people habitually work from home in Ireland in 2022 than they did in 2019.

Rory Noonan

OF the 27 EU member states, Ireland has come out on top when it comes to how its workforce has adopted remote working.

Malta, the Netherlands, Germany, and France also feature in the top five in the move towards remote working.

BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland (BNPPRE) reports that its analysis of Eurostat data shows that, while the Netherlands has the highest percentage of its workforce engaged in remote working (more than 50%), Ireland is leading the charge in terms of how rapidly remote working is taking the place of traditional office-based work.

In 2019, just 7% of Ireland’s workforce said they “usually” work from home – this figure soared to 25% in 2022, the biggest percentage point increase of any EU country.

Speaking to the analysis, John McCartney, BNPPRE’s Director of Research, said: “Ireland’s adaptability throughout the pandemic has been remarkable in many ways, not least the ease with which businesses and employees alike adjusted their working models.

“Of course, this has had knock-on implications for commercial property. Over time remote working has enabled employers to adopt hot-desking and rostering systems which reduce the amount of office space they need to carry per employee.”

The BNPPRE analysis shows that 27.9% of Ireland’s employees work in desk-based sectors compared with an EU average of 24.6%. The number of desk-based jobs in Ireland has risen by 15% since the onset of Covid-19 in Q1 2020, compared with an EU average of 6.9%.

More in this section

Trigon Hotels to host fundraising dinner in aid of Cope Foundation Trigon Hotels to host fundraising dinner in aid of Cope Foundation
Calls for businesses across Cork to enter this year’s Financial Services Awards Calls for businesses across Cork to enter this year’s Financial Services Awards
Business awards finalists shine at West Cork Business Showcase Business awards finalists shine at West Cork Business Showcase
<p>The Land Development Agency’s housing plan for the St Kevin’s Hospital site at Shanakiel. which has been shortlisted for an Irish Planning Award.</p>

Project in Cork shortlisted for the 2023 Irish Planning Awards

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more