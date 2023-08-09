Ireland tops Euro poll for working from home growth

OF the 27 EU member states, Ireland has come out on top when it comes to how its workforce has adopted remote working.

Malta, the Netherlands, Germany, and France also feature in the top five in the move towards remote working.

BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland (BNPPRE) reports that its analysis of Eurostat data shows that, while the Netherlands has the highest percentage of its workforce engaged in remote working (more than 50%), Ireland is leading the charge in terms of how rapidly remote working is taking the place of traditional office-based work.

In 2019, just 7% of Ireland’s workforce said they “usually” work from home – this figure soared to 25% in 2022, the biggest percentage point increase of any EU country.

Speaking to the analysis, John McCartney, BNPPRE’s Director of Research, said: “Ireland’s adaptability throughout the pandemic has been remarkable in many ways, not least the ease with which businesses and employees alike adjusted their working models.

“Of course, this has had knock-on implications for commercial property. Over time remote working has enabled employers to adopt hot-desking and rostering systems which reduce the amount of office space they need to carry per employee.”

The BNPPRE analysis shows that 27.9% of Ireland’s employees work in desk-based sectors compared with an EU average of 24.6%. The number of desk-based jobs in Ireland has risen by 15% since the onset of Covid-19 in Q1 2020, compared with an EU average of 6.9%.