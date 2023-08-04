Calls for businesses across Cork to enter this year’s Financial Services Awards

ORGANISERS of the 2023 FS Awards (Financial Services), in association with KPMG, are calling for entries from businesses across Cork to help recognise Ireland’s top financial services leaders.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 26, at the Round Room, Mansion House, Dublin, attended by Ireland’s leading financial services company executives, teams, and brands.

The FS Awards were established to celebrate excellence in financial services, whilst recognising the brightest minds in the sector and showcasing innovation.

Following on from the inaugural event in 2022, the awards will reaffirm Ireland’s position as a global financial services hub and a unique gateway to Europe for global and local businesses alike.

A number of new categories have been added to this year’s awards, making it the biggest yet.

They include:

Fintech Team of the Year; FS Trust Award; Fund Management Company of the Year; Fund Admin Company of the Year; Sustainable Finance Award; Employee Experience Award; Sustainable Investment Award; Specialist Lender Award; Customer Experience Award; Innovative Banking Product Award; Fintech Innovation Award; Insurance Innovation Award; Payments Innovation Award; Compliance & Reg Tech Award; International Finance Award; Diversity, Equality & Inclusion Award; FS Challenger Award, and Grand Prix Award.

Finalists for the FS Awards are chosen by a judging panel of independent industry experts.

At an event to launch the 2023 FS Awards, Ian Nelson, Head of Financial Services, KPMG Ireland, said: “The financial services sector is crucial to our economy, and KPMG is delighted to support the recognition of organisations, teams, and individuals who have significantly boosted Ireland’s reputation as one of the top financial services centres in the world.

“These awards give the business community a fantastic opportunity to recognise industry-leading initiatives in the fields of banking/neo-banking, payments, insurance, asset management, and the rapidly growing fintech industry.

“We also plan to honour remarkable accomplishments in sustainability, diversity, and inclusion, topics that are significant to KPMG and essential to driving the sector.”

Speaking about their call for entries Tracey Carney, Managing Director of the FS Awards said: “We are delighted to launch the second annual FS Awards, which recognise excellence and innovation in financial services.

“This year, we are calling on Ireland’s top financial services companies to nominate people who are making real changes to the industry.

“Through the FS Awards we aim to celebrate the leaders of today, who will inspire the change-makers of tomorrow to create opportunities and realise even greater success.”