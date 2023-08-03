Thu, 03 Aug, 2023 - 13:39

Trigon Hotels to host fundraising dinner in aid of Cope Foundation

Trigon Hotels to host fundraising dinner in aid of Cope Foundation

Alex Petit, Group Executive Chef, Trigon Hotels; Elaine Murphy, Communications and Fundraising Manager, Cope Foundation; Pierce Lowney, Director of Food and Beverage, Trigon Hotels; Sandra Murphy, group event creation and production manager with Trigon Hotel along with Ger Whealey and Troy O’Sullivan, persons supported by Cope Foundation, at the launch of fundraising dinner in aid of the Cope Foundation. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Rory Noonan

TRIGON Hotels is to celebrate its ongoing partnership with Cope Foundation at an event where guests can sample local and artisan dishes created by Trigon chefs.

‘The Garden Table’ is a fundraising dinner taking place at the Beech Hill Garden Centre, Montenotte, on August 24.

Cope Foundation is a not-for-profit voluntary organisation supporting more than 2,000 children and adults with an intellectual disability and/or autism throughout Cork city and county. Through its charity partnership, Trigon Hotels has supported the group in a wide range of fundraising initiatives.

‘The Garden Table’ dinner promises to be a culinary event, where people supported by Cope along with team members of Trigon Hotels will come together for an evening of camaraderie and shared purpose.

Guests will be welcomed with a selection of refreshments, including prosecco and non-alcoholic mint and cucumber cordial.

Attendees will then be treated to a meal showcasing a wide array of culinary offerings under the creative guidance of Trigon Hotels Group Executive Chef Alex Petit. Each dish will incorporate freshly harvested fruit and vegetables from the Cope Foundation’s sensory garden, a collaborative project established by the charity in Montenotte in 2021 with the support of Trigon Hotels.

The menu at ‘The Garden Table’ will include starters with a sharing board of local artisan food, Irish produced meat and fish plates, and a range of desserts to choose from such as masala chai Crème Brûlée and raspberry tartlet, West Cork strawberries, and lemon verbena financier, chili and cocoa profiteroles, and salted caramel and chocolate fudge.

Kathleen Linehan, Strategic Director of HR Trigon Hotels said; “We are honored to join hands with Cope Foundation for what promises to be a really special evening. The Garden Table is not just a fundraising dinner; it is a testament to our shared values of diversity, inclusion, and environmental responsibility.

“The funds raised during the event will further ensure that projects such as the Cope Foundation sensory garden continue to flourish.”

Sean Abbott, Chief Executive Officer, Cope Foundation said; “This event is a great way to showcase and highlight our longstanding partnership with Trigon Hotel Group. Over the years, people we support have gained employment and work experience through Cope Foundation’s Ability@Work Programme in Trigon Hotels.”

The event takes place from 6-9.30pm. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

More in this section

Seán Doyle appointed head chef at Liss Ard Estate Seán Doyle appointed head chef at Liss Ard Estate
SPAR 60th Community Fund Winners Event SPAR gives €10,000 boost to The Food Fund
Trigon Hotels strengthens policies to support diversity and inclusion Trigon Hotels strengthens policies to support diversity and inclusion
<p>Helen Wycherley, Noreen Coomey, Aisling Vaughan, Michelle Fox and Kate Wycherley at the Network Ireland West Cork July event at The Green Dot.</p>

Business awards finalists shine at West Cork Business Showcase

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more