Business awards finalists shine at West Cork Business Showcase

At a recent event held at The Green Dot in Clonakilty, Network Ireland West Cork showcased the 2023 Businesswoman of the Year finalists.

It was an evening of networking as award finalists, Aisling Vaughan, Michelle Fox, and Noreen Coomey shared their stories, their learnings, and their advice to aspiring businesswomen, as well as sharing their hopes for the future.

The event was MC’d by Helen Wycherley. She was instrumental in forming the Network Ireland West Cork branch back in 2018.

In 2019 Helen was National President and she currently sits on the advisory council of this National Networking group. Helen is director of her family businesses Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery, and Marina Commercial Park, Cork city.

Ms Wycherley congratulated the finalists on their success saying: “It's clear that you love what you do, you live it and are invested in it.”

Each finalist gave a presentation about their business, followed by a panel discussion.

Aisling Vaughan, founder of Ayrie, a coaching programme that helps women to live a better quality of life through holistic lifestyle and mindset coaching spoke about creating our own opportunities and creating hype around our brands.

She said: “If you are not excited about your business, then your customers won’t be.”

Ms Vaughan will represent west Cork at the National awards in Kildare in September.

Michelle Fox, of Michelle Fox Interiors, told of her passion to create beautiful spaces that reflect her clients and their style, so they can live in a home that looks and feels beautiful while incorporating function and practicality.

She encouraged the audience to ask for advice and help through the network saying: “The support and encouragement we received as award finalists was incredible.”

Noreen Coomey shared her endearing story of returning to study in her 50s before starting her own successful counselling and psychotherapist business.

She explained: “I work closely with people to identify the source of their stress, find solutions, and take action. The goal is to identify and take charge of their stress – to stop it taking over.”