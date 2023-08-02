Wed, 02 Aug, 2023 - 10:26

Business awards finalists shine at West Cork Business Showcase

Business awards finalists shine at West Cork Business Showcase

Helen Wycherley, Noreen Coomey, Aisling Vaughan, Michelle Fox and Kate Wycherley at the Network Ireland West Cork July event at The Green Dot.

Rory Noonan

At a recent event held at The Green Dot in Clonakilty, Network Ireland West Cork showcased the 2023 Businesswoman of the Year finalists.

It was an evening of networking as award finalists, Aisling Vaughan, Michelle Fox, and Noreen Coomey shared their stories, their learnings, and their advice to aspiring businesswomen, as well as sharing their hopes for the future.

The event was MC’d by Helen Wycherley. She was instrumental in forming the Network Ireland West Cork branch back in 2018.

In 2019 Helen was National President and she currently sits on the advisory council of this National Networking group. Helen is director of her family businesses Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery, and Marina Commercial Park, Cork city.

Ms Wycherley congratulated the finalists on their success saying: “It's clear that you love what you do, you live it and are invested in it.”

Each finalist gave a presentation about their business, followed by a panel discussion.

Aisling Vaughan, founder of Ayrie, a coaching programme that helps women to live a better quality of life through holistic lifestyle and mindset coaching spoke about creating our own opportunities and creating hype around our brands.

She said: “If you are not excited about your business, then your customers won’t be.”

Ms Vaughan will represent west Cork at the National awards in Kildare in September.

Michelle Fox, of Michelle Fox Interiors, told of her passion to create beautiful spaces that reflect her clients and their style, so they can live in a home that looks and feels beautiful while incorporating function and practicality.

She encouraged the audience to ask for advice and help through the network saying: “The support and encouragement we received as award finalists was incredible.”

Noreen Coomey shared her endearing story of returning to study in her 50s before starting her own successful counselling and psychotherapist business.

She explained: “I work closely with people to identify the source of their stress, find solutions, and take action. The goal is to identify and take charge of their stress – to stop it taking over.”

More in this section

SPAR 60th Community Fund Winners Event SPAR gives €10,000 boost to The Food Fund
Trigon Hotels strengthens policies to support diversity and inclusion Trigon Hotels strengthens policies to support diversity and inclusion
Cork firms to see solar energy payback 'two years ahead of schedule' Cork firms to see solar energy payback 'two years ahead of schedule'
<p>Seán Doyle who has been appointed new head chef at Liss Ard Estate.</p>

Seán Doyle appointed head chef at Liss Ard Estate

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more