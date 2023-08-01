Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 10:47

SPAR gives €10,000 boost to The Food Fund

Olympic gold medallist and SPAR brand ambassador Kellie Harrington with Eva Corbett, Corey McCarthy, and Amy O’Riordan of The Food Fund during the SPAR 60th Community Fund winners event at The Avon, Wicklow. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Rory Noonan

SPAR and Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington recently announced that The Food Fund are to benefit from a €10,000 presentation from local community retailer SPAR, after they were announced as one of the winners of SPAR’s nationwide Community Fund initiative.

The Food Fund, which is a social enterprise designed by five secondary school students in Terence MacSwiney College to reduce food waste in local schools, redistribute food to Penny Dinners, and raise awareness of food needs in the community are one of six beneficiaries of the SPAR 60th Community Fund initiative, with five other organisations spread across Connacht, Munster and Leinster also receiving €10,000 in funding.

This campaign builds on SPAR’s established Community Fund initiative, which was first launched in December 2021. One of Ireland’s leading convenience retailers it has now made a direct investment of €80,000 to deserving community projects across the country, something that is indicative of SPAR’s ongoing commitment of giving back to local communities and their customers.

More than 1,100 groups from around the country applied for the third wave of funding provided by the SPAR Community Fund and a club representative from those six groups who were successful recently enjoyed a meet and greet session with SPAR Ambassador and Olympic Champion Kellie Harrington when they engaged in fun activities together and explained more about their community work.

The Food Fund, for example, has helped provide more than 9,000 hot meals and 7,000 sandwiches to Cork Penny Dinners since they initiated The Food Fund in October 2021 and SPAR is proud to make a difference with the funding of €10,000. The money will be used by the Food Fund to further develop an App that will allow other schools to track and upload their data on leftover school meals so that they can also be collected and donated to a charity rather than being dumped and ending up in landfill creating unnecessary quantities of waste.

Irish Olympian and SPAR Brand Ambassador Kellie Harrington said, “The SPAR 60th Community Fund is a fantastic initiative that makes a real difference to the lives of people who are in need of a little support. I am delighted to once again be involved in boosting funds to clubs, groups, and programmes across Ireland that are bringing that sense of community and pride to where they live.”

Colin Donnelly, SPAR Sales Director, commented, “For 60 years SPAR retailers have been proud to serve local communities around the country and the SPAR 60th Community Fund allows us to continue our ongoing work of rewarding and acknowledging the communities SPAR retailers are embedded in.”

To find out more about the SPAR 60th Community Fund and other SPAR initiatives taking place this year marking SPAR’s 60 years in Ireland, visit SPAR’s social media channels and watch the winner’s videos on SPAR’s YouTube page.

