Trigon Hotels strengthens policies to support diversity and inclusion

TRIGON Hotels has introduced two new policies aimed at encouraging diversity and inclusion throughout the company. The rollout coincides with Cork Pride Festival 2023 which takes place from July 30 to August 6.

The policies are part of Trigon’s continuing commitment to creating and maintaining a positive work environment where the gender and dignity of every employee is recognised and protected.

The Charter for Dignity at Work ensures that everyone within the organisation is treated with respect and fairness, and rejects any form of discrimination or harassment.

The Gender Identity and Expression Policy offers comprehensive guidance and information to all team members regarding diversity and inclusion protocols.

In addition, Trigon Hotels is extending its support to team members who may wish to change their gender identity or expression.

The group, which includes The Metropole Hotel in Cork city and The Cork International Hotel, will support and facilitate medical or social transition plans within the workplace that will be specifically tailored to the circumstances and the individual’s needs.

All team members will be trained and the HR team will be on hand to address any inquiries concerning gender identification and the implementation of the policies.

Kathleen Linehan, Strategic Director of Human Resources at Trigon Hotels, said: “We firmly believe that embracing diversity and fostering an inclusive work environment is more than just a policy, it’s a fundamental value that strengthens our organisation.

“At Trigon Hotels, we are committed to celebrating the uniqueness of each individual, promoting equality, and creating a workplace where everyone feels respected, valued, and empowered to thrive.”

In line with its dedication to supporting the well-being of its employees, Trigon Hotels has launched a Menopause Policy and will be supporting the policy with menopause training for senior team members.

The hotel group also provides free sanitary products to all team members, acknowledging the importance of inclusivity and understanding the unique needs of individuals.