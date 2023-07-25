Oriel House Hotel launch partnership for sustainable sightseeing with eBee electric bikes

ORIEL House Hotel has hailed the rollout of eBee Bike scheme in Ballincollig, Cork with hotel guests praising the electric bike service for enriching their overall visitor experience.

The scheme was launched in Cork in April with 50 electric bikes being made available to the public from parking stations across the city of Cork environs.

Bikes can be rented using the eBee App at a cost of 15c per minute and they have a range of up 90 kilometres, making it easier for visitors to Cork without a vehicle to utilise the greenways and making attractions sustainably accessible by eBike.

Each bike comes with battery assist, making it an effortless peddling experience for even the most inexperienced cyclist, while drop-off and pick-up stations can be found at all major sites across the city; with all stations available on the eBee App, including on the grounds of Oriel House Hotel.

This offers guests hoping to explore Cork Cities great outdoors a convenient green alternative.

Staff at the hotel have received glowing reports from visitors and colleagues who use the service on a daily basis, with many crediting the eBikes with helping to cut commuting costs and improve their sightseeing experience.

See more information on https://www.orielhousehotel.ie/electric-bicycle-rental-cork.html