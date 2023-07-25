Tue, 25 Jul, 2023 - 10:33

Oriel House Hotel launch partnership for sustainable sightseeing with eBee electric bikes

Oriel House Hotel launch partnership for sustainable sightseeing with eBee electric bikes

Patrick Sheehan, eBbee Bikes; Janice McConnell, Oriel House Hotel general manager; James Campbell, Oriel House Hotel Deputy GM, and Aoife Lohse, Sales and Marketing Manager Oriel House Hotel, at the launch of their bike scheme.

Rory Noonan

ORIEL House Hotel has hailed the rollout of eBee Bike scheme in Ballincollig, Cork with hotel guests praising the electric bike service for enriching their overall visitor experience.

The scheme was launched in Cork in April with 50 electric bikes being made available to the public from parking stations across the city of Cork environs.

Bikes can be rented using the eBee App at a cost of 15c per minute and they have a range of up 90 kilometres, making it easier for visitors to Cork without a vehicle to utilise the greenways and making attractions sustainably accessible by eBike.

Each bike comes with battery assist, making it an effortless peddling experience for even the most inexperienced cyclist, while drop-off and pick-up stations can be found at all major sites across the city; with all stations available on the eBee App, including on the grounds of Oriel House Hotel.

This offers guests hoping to explore Cork Cities great outdoors a convenient green alternative.

Staff at the hotel have received glowing reports from visitors and colleagues who use the service on a daily basis, with many crediting the eBikes with helping to cut commuting costs and improve their sightseeing experience.

See more information on https://www.orielhousehotel.ie/electric-bicycle-rental-cork.html

More in this section

Stolen Credit Cards Fraudsters stole €84.6m through scams in 2022
Building a network towards success Nominations open for Business and Finance Awards
Cork International Hotel to host wedding fair next month Cork International Hotel to host wedding fair next month
<p>Denise Sidhu, partner and director of Kernel Capital, is the new chairperson of the Irish Venture Capital Association.</p>

Cork woman is new chair of Irish Venture Capital Association

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe toThe Echo - textePaper - text

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more