Fraudsters stole €84.6m through scams in 2022

A NEW report published by FraudSMART, the fraud awareness initiative led by Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI), shows fraudsters stole nearly €85 million (€84.6m) through frauds and scams in 2022, an increase of 8.8% in 2021.

The FraudSMART Payment Fraud Report H2 2022 outlines how card fraud accounted for over 95% of fraudulent payment transactions by volume but only 40% of fraud losses at €33.4m. Most of the increase was driven by online card fraud or ‘card not present’ fraud where a criminal uses the victim’s compromised card information to make an online purchase (up by 24% in value year-on-year to €27.1m in 2022).

The report also highlights the continued rise in the value of unauthorised electronic transfers (primarily payments through mobile and online banking) which accounted for almost 39% of fraud losses at €32.8m, but less than 4% of transaction volumes. Meanwhile, there was a 19% decrease in authorised push payment (APP fraud) transactions in 2022 compared to 2021, and APP fraud losses dropped by 41% to €9.9m, the lowest value since the data became available in 2019.

The report comes as FraudSMART warns consumers to be on high alert as text message fraud, known as smishing, continues to become more prevalent. A recent survey by FraudSMART revealed that this type of fraud is now the dominant channel for fraud attempts, with 1 in 2 adults having received fraudulent text messages in the previous 12 months. These text messages often include a link and a sense of urgency requiring immediate action.

Speaking about the latest figures, Niamh Davenport, Head of Financial Crime, BPFI said: “The figures show that card fraud continues to account for the vast majority of fraudulent payment transactions at 95% of the total volume although these transactions tend to represent lower levels of losses on average.

“On the other hand, other fraud types have relatively low volumes but would have higher average losses, particularly any fraud that leads to account takeover where the fraudster takes control of your main bank account by tricking you into handing over your bank login details, which we have seen recently through text message scams.”

What to do if you receive a suspicious text message:

Do not respond to messages with personal information.

Do not click on links in text messages, instead log into your service provider account through the official website or app A bank will never text/email/phone looking for personal information.

Contact your bank/service provider/employer directly.

Never use contact details from a text message, always independently verify.

Always double check before clicking links or attachments in random or unexpected emails or texts and never give away security details such as PINs or passwords to anyone.

Consumers can access advice on how to avoid fraud by visiting www.FraudSMART.ie and signing up for email alerts on risks.