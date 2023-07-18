Fraudsters stole €84.6m through scams in 2022

Do not respond to messages with personal information.
Do not click on links in text messages, instead log into your service provider account through the official website or app A bank will never text/email/phone looking for personal information.
Contact your bank/service provider/employer directly.
Never use contact details from a text message, always independently verify.
Always double check before clicking links or attachments in random or unexpected emails or texts and never give away security details such as PINs or passwords to anyone.