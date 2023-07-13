Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 09:29

Cork International Hotel to host wedding fair next month

Cork International Hotel to host wedding fair next month

The Cork International Hotel will host a wedding fair next month as autumn weddings increase in popularity.

Rory Noonan

THE Cork International Hotel is preparing for the autumn/winter season which has been a popular time for weddings at the hotel in recent years.

The hotel has also noticed a growing trend towards smaller weddings and ceremonies with people looking for a more intimate day with family and close friends followed by a larger gathering in the evening.

The hotel is hosting a wedding fair to showcase what it has to offer next month. Couples who are planning their big day are invited to attend the event which will be held at the hotel on August 27.

A bride relaxing during a champagne reception at The Cork International Hotel.
A bride relaxing during a champagne reception at The Cork International Hotel.

The Cork International Hotel caters for larger weddings of up to 220 guests at the International Ballroom which will be on display at the fair.

There will also be an opportunity to view the Venice/Valencia Suite which is a popular choice for wedding ceremonies and the Pacific Restaurant which can facilitate smaller celebrations as well as the bridal suite.

Those attending the wedding fair will be treated to complimentary drinks and canapes while being entertained by the in-house pianist.

General manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said: “Weddings are becoming an increasingly important part of our offering at the Cork International Hotel and we are seeing an increase in inquiries year-on-year.

“Autumn weddings are growing in popularity with many couples now opting for a small ceremony followed by a larger gathering in the evening.

“We are able to cater for both types of weddings and we are looking forward to welcoming couples to our wedding fair on August 27 and helping them to plan for their big day.”

Guests can book their appointment at the wedding fair by going to corkinternationalhotel.com

More in this section

New summer afternoon tea menu is the berries at Metropole Hotel New summer afternoon tea menu is the berries at Metropole Hotel
Multi-national food sector distributor has doubled its employee numbers in Cork over past 12 months Multi-national food sector distributor has doubled its employee numbers in Cork over past 12 months
Cork food suppliers secure lucrative opportunity with Musgrave MarketPlace Cork food suppliers secure lucrative opportunity with Musgrave MarketPlace
<p>Patrick and Jack McNamee, the father and son team behind Tan Off, is specially formulated to eliminate fake tan stains from white bed linen with the help of a precision jet action applicator.</p>

Helping take fake tan stains out of bed sheets

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters Score Beo is a big winner with GAA supporters
John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm John Daly Opticians: 50 years in the eye of the storm
“We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition” “We're not just putting a band aid on things, we're solving the root causes of malnutrition”

Latest

Have you downloaded your FREE   App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

Subscribe to

Devices with Echo live

Sign up

Download your ePaper app on

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more