Cork International Hotel to host wedding fair next month

THE Cork International Hotel is preparing for the autumn/winter season which has been a popular time for weddings at the hotel in recent years.

The hotel has also noticed a growing trend towards smaller weddings and ceremonies with people looking for a more intimate day with family and close friends followed by a larger gathering in the evening.

The hotel is hosting a wedding fair to showcase what it has to offer next month. Couples who are planning their big day are invited to attend the event which will be held at the hotel on August 27.

A bride relaxing during a champagne reception at The Cork International Hotel.

The Cork International Hotel caters for larger weddings of up to 220 guests at the International Ballroom which will be on display at the fair.

There will also be an opportunity to view the Venice/Valencia Suite which is a popular choice for wedding ceremonies and the Pacific Restaurant which can facilitate smaller celebrations as well as the bridal suite.

Those attending the wedding fair will be treated to complimentary drinks and canapes while being entertained by the in-house pianist.

General manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said: “Weddings are becoming an increasingly important part of our offering at the Cork International Hotel and we are seeing an increase in inquiries year-on-year.

“Autumn weddings are growing in popularity with many couples now opting for a small ceremony followed by a larger gathering in the evening.

“We are able to cater for both types of weddings and we are looking forward to welcoming couples to our wedding fair on August 27 and helping them to plan for their big day.”

Guests can book their appointment at the wedding fair by going to corkinternationalhotel.com