New summer afternoon tea menu is the berries at Metropole Hotel

FRESH, locally sourced strawberries and raspberries are the central feature of a new afternoon tea launched at the Metropole Hotel in Cork city.

The summer-themed menu is made up of sweet and savoury bites and treats using the very best local produce including award-winning strawberries from west Cork grower David Bushby.

The afternoon tea includes raspberry and white chocolate mille-feuille tartlet; west Cork strawberries and Victoria sponge cake; warm Ardsallagh goat’s cheese, leek, and herb tartlet; and poached prawn and salmon on Edward Buckley soda bread.

Guests will be treated to a Móinéir bramble cocktail and a summer berry Eton Mess served in a china cup on arrival. The cocktail is made using Móinéir Irish Strawberry Wine, which is created from handpicked Irish strawberries, along with Maharani gin supplied by Rebel City Distillery, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and homemade syrup served in a small stemmed wine glass.

The new Afternoon Tea will be served throughout the summer on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1-4pm and is priced at €40 per person.

General Manager of The Metropole Hotel, Roger Russell said: “We place a great emphasis on locally sourced produce at the Metropole Hotel and we wanted to ensure that our new afternoon tea gives guests the best of what Cork has to offer.

“Strawberries and raspberries are strongly associated with summertime so our chefs have used the finest Cork berries to make some really exciting treats that we hope visitors and locals will enjoy over the coming months.”

On the menu is, top tier: Raspberry and white chocolate mille-feuille tartlet West Cork strawberries and Victoria sponge cake Blackberry and chocolate cheesecake Lemon and lavender posset with marinated blueberries.

Middle tier: Freshly baked scones with lemon curd, strawberry preserve, Irish salted butter, and fresh cream Lemon drizzle cake.

Lower tier: Warm Ardsallagh goat’s cheese, leek and herb tartlet Egg, bacon, and mustard mayonnaise brioche Poached prawn and salmon on Edward Buckley soda bread Cucumber, mint, and crème fraiche on granary bread.

Reservations can be made online www.themetropolehotel.ie